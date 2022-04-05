The brand Razer It is one that is quite well known by a good number of video game lovers. After all, they are dedicated to creating different peripherals to make the experience of enjoying them better, especially with PC gamers.

the products of Razer They range from gaming chairs to face mask and headphones to fully immerse you in the on-screen action. It seems that the latter have the added value of resisting even a bullet impact. Something a user of Reddit fortunately (or unfortunately?) discovered recently.

Razer headphones are capable of withstanding a bullet impact

The discovery of the resistance of hearing aids was made by a user of Reddit. With a post called ‘Razer saved my life…‘ the user known as Enough_Dance_956 shared his experience. As well as several images of his hearing aids broken, but not shattered, by a stray bullet.

According to him, he was playing quietly inside his house when he felt a blow to the head. At the time he did not know what happened, but a quick inspection revealed the truth. A bullet went through the window of his room and hit his headphones Razer. Fortunately, these stopped the bullet.

Enough_Dance_956 He said he was looking for someone’s contact Razer to thank you for being alive. The images that she shared seem to indicate that the bullet was going with quite a lot of force. After all, she managed to go through a glass and hit the headphones that look pretty beat up.

A group of Redditwhich is apparently related to Razer, wrote to the user that they were glad he was okay. Immediately other members began asking them to send her a new pair of hearing aids to make up for her loss. Surely Enough_Dance_956 he will become a favored customer after this. We would.

