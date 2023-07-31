Of Chiara Daina

The most common form is polymorphic solar dermatitis: diagnosis is possible with a photosensitivity test. The interaction between sun rays and medicines or cosmetics can lead to photo allergies

There are no real allergies to the sun, but conditions of skin hypersensitivity and intolerance to the sun’s rays, which generally manifest themselves with itchy skin rashes. “Having a clear phototype it’s a risk factor but it can affect all skin types. The causes are still little known, there may be one genetic predisposition or the reaction can be triggered by theuse of medicationsespecially antibiotics, or from cosmetic products containing chemicals,” he explains Joseph Argentianoprofessor of dermatology at the Vanvitelli University of Naples and president of the Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases.

Polymorphic solar dermatitis The most common form of what are commonly called "sun allergies" is solar polymorphic dermatitis. It occurs in both sexes, but women are more prone to it. "The age range most affected is from 20-30 years to 50" specifies Argenziano. In fact, to prevent the inflammatory reaction and get the skin used to the sun's rays, a gradual exposure to the open air is recommended as early as spring and phototherapy using special lamps that emit type A and B ultraviolet rays, other than tanning lamps».

How it looks What does polymorphic solar dermatitis look like? “With little ones reddish itchy papules in the parts of the body that are not exposed to the sun for most of the year, in particular shoulders, neck and chest. While in the most exposed locations the skin has developed a mechanism of tolerance to the sun – says the professor -. These signs appear a few hours or days after intense exposure to ultraviolet rays they leave no scars once they are cured and healed». Other possible symptoms in association with the papules: fever, headache, tiredness and low blood pressure.

The diagnosis The reference specialist to contact is the dermatologist, "who will be able to diagnose this form of dermatitis through a photosensitivity test and in case of positivity prescribe a cure con cortisone cream and antihistamines» informs Argentiano. In addition to pharmacological therapy, "it is essential to wear protective clothing, including a hat and sunglasses, use creams that completely shield from ultraviolet rays, even if the sky is cloudy, and take shelter from the sun during the hours when the rays are at their worst." strong, from 10 to 16 – underlines the doctor -. In about ten days the problem is solved. Must get the skin used to sunlight gradually and repeated starting from the spring months to prevent the eruption of the papules or their aggressive return".

Photo allergies There are other forms of the so-called “sun allergies”, but much less frequent: solar urticariawhich coappears after about 30 minutes of intense exposureand the actinic prurigo, characterized by papules, which can form plaques or nodules (thicker lesions). While the photoallergic dermatitistriggered byinteraction between sunlight and some chemicals contained in medicines or cosmetics, or from vegetable substances, «they are a form of real allergy – specifies the expert -. To identify the responsible substance, the patient must perform a photopatch test. It will be enough to eliminate its use to avoid the autoimmune reaction ». Finally, Argenziano adds: «Even l‘sunburn it is considered a mild form of ‘allergy’, which disappears as the skin tans».