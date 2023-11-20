Home page politics

From: Lisa Mariella Löw

The traffic light violated the constitution in the federal budget plan. Will the error soon be reflected in the heating bill?

Berlin – The prices for gas and electricity could soon climb again. In any case, Vice Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (The Greens) warns against this in view of the 60 billion hole in the 2024 federal budget. The energy price brakes could soon no longer be maintained.

The The Federal Constitutional Court has reassigned loans worth 60 billion euros declared null and void in the 2021 budget. They were approved to deal with the corona crisis, but should be used for climate protection and the modernization of the economy. Now the billions are not available. It is still unclear what consequences the ruling will have for the handling of debt-financed special funds at the federal and state levels.

No money for the environment and climate: Habeck believes higher electricity prices are possible

Robert Habeck, Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, speaks at an appointment. © Annette Riedl/dpa

The federal government wanted to finance projects worth almost 212 billion euros from the climate and transformation fund from 2024 to 2027. This includes the conversion to a climate-friendly economy, the expansion of electromobility and heating networks, the promotion of the replacement of climate-damaging heating systems, the modernization of Deutsche Bahn and the rail network as well as subsidies for the factories of the semiconductor companies Intel and TSMC. Now that a significant portion of the sum is missing, funding for these projects could become tight.

The Karlsruhe budget ruling only affects the climate and transformation fund, said Habeck Deutschlandfunk. However: “In the justification, the judgment, because it is so fundamentally spoken, actually refers to all funds that were set up and that are over the year.”

Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) has already announced that he will also have the economic stabilization fund checked for constitutionality. Habeck said this in Deutschlandfunkthat the fund should be effective until the summer of 2024: “In plain language, this means that citizens will receive higher electricity and, if necessary, higher gas prices.”

Closing the 60 million gap: Habeck criticizes the increase in the CO₂ tax

Habeck said that citizens could send letters of thanks to the Union for higher energy prices: “If we get into a crisis, we will no longer be able to apply the gas and electricity price brakes.” The price brakes for electricity and gas will still apply until March 31. The prices are capped for a large part of the consumption of private households – for electricity at 40 cents and for gas at twelve cents per kilowatt hour. However, market prices have now fallen so much that the lids are currently irrelevant for most households Mirror reported.

Nevertheless, the traffic light coalition must feverishly look for ways to plug the billion-dollar hole in the budget. According to Habeck, considerations from the FDP about cutting the social budget are a sign of helplessness: “Where do you want to cut 60 billion euros in social benefits? That dramatically misses the drama of the situation.”

In order to compensate for the deficit, the reduced VAT rate for the catering industry is now set to expire at the end of the year. There is also currently discussion about a larger increase in the CO₂ tax at the turn of the year. However, neither would close the gap by any means. And, according to Habeck, higher CO₂ prices also have downsides: “We still have inflation, so of course we make products more expensive.” Anyone who tries to close the hole solely by charging CO₂ emissions for fuel, gas or heating oil is making a loud noise Habeck said the prices were so high “that a lot of people would lose trust in politics.”

Another budget emergency due to a 60 million hole is probably unconstitutional

As a way out of the dilemma, the SPD has suggested declaring another budget emergency, which would suspend the debt brake. However, the Union considers this to be unconstitutional. “The aim here is obviously to cure an unconstitutional action with further unconstitutional action. In the spirit of minus times minus equals plus,” said the budget policy spokesman for the CDU and CSU parliamentary group, Christian Haase, to the Handelsblatt.

The Climate and Transformation Fund The Federal Government's Climate and Transformation Fund is officially tasked with promoting the transformation of the economy and infrastructure from the fossil era to the CO₂-free new era. At the same time, the federal government's fund served as a vehicle to finance special expenditure and thus reduce borrowing in the regular budget. The fund was established in 2010 under the name "Energy and Climate Fund" and was only renamed "Climate and Transformation Fund" in this legislative period. Most of the time it received its funding from emissions trading and federal grants. This means that it still differs significantly from normal items in the federal budget today, as it is funded from revenue and not from tax revenue. However, up to 20 percent of the KTF economic plan can also be loans. Income and expenses must always balance each other out.

The government could justify the declaration of a renewed emergency with the consequences of the energy crisis. The Union does not consider this justification to be valid. First the grand coalition and then the traffic light declared an emergency for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to the corona pandemic and the energy price crisis in order to be able to cushion the crises with higher debts. The head of the Federal Audit Office had the principle of setting aside money Mirror said in the summer of 2020: “This does not correspond to the rules of the Basic Law.”

However, the federal government had waived this for this year and wanted to comply with the debt brake again. CDU politician Haase warned that a subsequent declaration of the emergency situation would fail again before the Constitutional Court Handelsblatt: “We don’t have an economic emergency, we have a political emergency.”

The traffic light now has to decide: either it increases taxes and duties, or it cuts funds for climate investments. The decision will probably initially come down to point two, because that is the easier lever in the short term, like the business magazine, among others Capital judged. (Lisa Mariella Löw)