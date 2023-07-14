When I was a child, my father took me to the market every Sunday morning. We rarely bought truly significant things. In fact, we almost never bought anything. We went more out of tradition than out of necessity.
However, one day we stopped in front of a toy stall and for some reason he wanted to buy me a ball, even though I hadn’t been particularly good at school in those days.
‘Choose the one you want,’ he told me. And there were four options to choose from: América, Chivas, Pumas and Cruz Azul. I bought the one from America, because I liked the yellow one, and on the way back home my dad began to tell me the history of that team.
More news from the MX league
At that time, nobody was going for it yet, but when I heard so many good things about AmericaI confess that I wanted to go to them.
Then he told me about Chivas and he focused too much on the fact that he was playing with pure Mexicans. From there they followed cougars and Hugo Sanchez; Blue Cross and its golden age in times when the grandfather was just a teenager.
At a certain point I asked dad what those four teams had in common and why there were only balls from them. Then he told me the speech of the big four…
That story reminded me of when I was in first grade and mom celebrated that I wrote, even if I did it wrong, and that I read, even though I said every word incorrectly and didn’t respect any pause.
I remembered, rather, what happened next. When I entered second grade, not only did he no longer applaud me for making the attempt, but he even scolded me for doing things wrong. And the same thing happened with the big teams, or at least that’s what Dad told me.
“Once they were huge. And it was fine. But the years have passed and the only one that continues to win important things is America. The others are just popular. They have not understood that greatness has an expiration date. That history is written all days and that it’s pretty mediocre to live on the glories of the past. Do you remember when you were in first grade and…?”
It should be noted that while my father was telling me this, he was wearing the Cruz Azul shirt well.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#big #teams #Mexican #soccer #popular
Leave a Reply