In the midst of a debate on 5G, the Secretary of State in charge of the Digital Transition affirms that many studies have proven for years the lack of effect on health of radiofrequencies. This is true, but one cannot draw a formal conclusion for 5G.

“There have been 28,000 studies since 1950 in the world, it has never been proven that there are health effects of telephone waves below the minimum exposure thresholds”, said the Secretary of State for Digital Transition, Cédric O, interviewed Monday September 21 on Public Senate about the 5G deployment project in France. Cédric O is right about the number of studies carried out on radiofrequencies. On the other hand, one cannot fully use this argument to prove the supposedly harmless nature of 5G.

More than 28,000 studies since 1950 …

A report commissioned by the government was made public in mid-September regarding the deployment of 5G in France. Entitled “Deployment of 5G in France and around the world: technical and health aspects”, this inter-inspection report does indeed evoke a “large number of studies published since the 1950s, in France and around the world, on the effects of radiofrequencies on health”. The rapporteurs mention in particular the existence of an internet portal listing all the work carried out on the issue. This website https://www.emf-portal.org/en “includes more than 28,000 studies published in English or German in peer-reviewed journals, of which 4,600 relate specifically to mobile telephony“, the report says.

… Only 175 talk about 5G

The Minister for Industry, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, interviewed mTuesday September 22 on franceinfo, to suggest that these were conclusions relating to 5G. “At this stage, what we know, on the basis of 28,000 studies, on the basis of the deployment in 22 countries, countries which have the health of their fellow citizens at heart, the Scandinavian countries, Japan, is that there is no impact of the waves “, she explained. Yet these thousands of studies focus on radio frequencies in general, not 5G technology in particular. The report commissioned by the government itself states: “In view of its recent or future deployment, studies specifically concerning the effects of 5G on health are rare, and the expertise mainly mobilizes existing data on nearby frequencies”. The gate https://www.emf-portal.org/en only identifies 175 studies directly evoking 5G technology. One of them relating in particular to the effects of electromagnetic waves on children indicates for example that “the long-term effects of 5G on children’s health are not established” and “The impact of 5G technologies on children has never been evaluated.”

Different “logics” of interpretation

On Public Senate, Cédric O does invoke this report commissioned by the government to prove that he “It has never been proven that there are health effects of telephone waves below the minimum exposure thresholds”. However, this report is a little more measured than the secretary of state suggests. Regarding the health effects of electromagnetic waves, “according to the consensus of national and international health agencies, there are no proven harmful effects in the short term, below the recommended exposure limit values”, indeed write the authors. But they also indicate that “Regarding the transition to 5G (…), one of the important metholological questions is therefore that of the possibility of extrapolating or not the knowledge for these close frequencies”.

The authors of the report thus explain that the various health agencies in the countries that have started the deployment of 5G generally lead to “three logics” different. Some agencies “consider that the absence of demonstrated health effects of radio frequencies in general applies de facto to 5G technology”. Others “consider that there are issues related to 5G but that it is possible to extrapolate the results from work on 2G, 3G and 4G”. While agencies, particularly German, Korean, Swedish, Swiss and Australian, “consider that 5G technology differs sufficiently from previous technologies for it to be necessary, at least with regard to millimeter waves, to go beyond studies carried out on 2G, 3G and 4G technologies”.