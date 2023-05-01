Once again, the Juárez project has been a total failure. The group from the northern border of the country, which has invested a lot of money both in the signing of managers, coaches and proven players within the MX League, does not end up getting a ticket to the final stages. At least, this semester they have avoided the obligation to pay the percentage penalty of several million pesos and from that, they hope to be able to rebuild the team for the summer.
The club considers releasing several players who are not paying their salaries as they should. One of the strong names to leave the roster is Carlos Salcedo, who signed as a free agent a couple of years ago after a failed venture within MLS and has seen his career stall. The club is not willing to continue paying for his salary, which is one of the highest in the country, around 2 million dollars per year, and they will let him leave as a free agent.
That being the case, there are already contacts between the defender and the Cruz Azul team and according to information from Adrián Esparza Oteo, both parties are eager for the signing to take place, which depends only on ‘Tután’, since the club does not will pay the same figures as the Juárez team. Therefore, if the defender reduces his million-dollar salary claims, it will be a fact that will reinforce Ricardo Ferretti’s team in this summer market.
