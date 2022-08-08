FC Barcelona won the Joan Gamper Trophytheir traditional pre-season friendly tournament, by defeating the Pumas of Mexico 6-0, this Sunday at the Camp Nou.

Pedri signed a double (minutes 5 and 19) and the other Barça goals were achieved by the Pole Robert Lewandowski (3), the Frenchman Ousmane Dembelé (10), the Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (49) and the Dutchman Frenkie De Jong ( 84).

Even so, in the midst of the joy of the fans, the greatest attention was taken a couple of rodents that walked calmly through the roof of the Camp Nounow Spotify Stadium.

The images greatly concern fans.

The rats in Barcelona

Health experts in England advise covering all rubbish bins to avoid attracting rodents.

As seen in the videos circulating on social networks, this Sunday there was presence of rats in the home of the Barcelona Football Club.

In the recordings, the rodents are seen walking on the roof of the stadium while the sports commitment was taking place.

In fact, the local media have reported that the city of Barcelona is being the victim of a abundance of rats.

“In total, almost 4,000 control points have been set up throughout Barcelona to prevent the spread of rodents, which is estimated to be around 250,000, and 18 have been established in the central Plaza de Catalunya alone. In them, the operators have placed approved substances that, they explain, are anticoagulants and cause the death “without suffering” of these animals over the days”reports the media outlet ‘Antena3’.

