The new movie has officially arrived Marvel Studios to the cinemas, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The film is the conclusion for this team of characters who began their live action journey in the 2014. And as always, something that fans who are going to see the film usually ask themselves is if at the end of it there are additional scenes that lead to the following.

It has been confirmed that, indeed, there are two scenes that happen at the end of the film, the first of which appears during the middle of the credits and shows what the future of the characters is after the outcome. For its part, the second runs until the credits end in its entirety, with a reference that those who became fans of these heroes will surely like.

This third film marks the farewell of James Gunn in Marvelsince now he is in charge of directing everything that has to do with the universe of DC and its different characters. In fact, one of the films that will mark the beginning of the new era is Superman Legacywhich at the moment has not confirmed its main cast, there is only the script.

Regarding the franchise as is Guardians of the Galaxy, it seems that it will close a chapter regarding the main group of characters, it is not known what class these are. However, it has been confirmed that drax and Gamora they will not return, at least with their original actors, so it could be thought that something will happen that will take them out of the main focus.

Remember that the film is already available in theaters.

Via: Disney

Editor’s note: The truth paints to be the end of a trilogy that has remained decent despite its ups and downs. Hopefully at least its members join other movies like Avengers or similar.