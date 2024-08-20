Much has been written about the capacity of plants, in general, to steal oxygen or purify the air. For years, there was a popular belief that it was not advisable to sleep with plants in the bedroom because they depleted oxygen, but no one seemed to realize that a person consumes much more oxygen and people usually survive sleeping in pairs. In fact, there are some plants with a type of metabolism called CAM that, contrary to the norm, absorb carbon dioxide at night and produce oxygen, such as aloe vera or some orchids, among others.

Another myth is that there are some plants that are capable of purifying the air. This idea comes from a Study conducted by NASA in 1989, which concluded that there are a few species that are very effective at filtering volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as benzene, trichloroethylene and formaldehyde. These substances, which are produced, for example, by tobacco smoke, paint, lacquer or solvent fumes and some wood products, were captured and removed particularly well by gerbera, peace lily, sansevieria, bamboo palm and ficus. For example, according to this research, gerbera was the most effective at removing benzene and trichloroethylene and bamboo palm for formaldehyde.

More information

For three decades, this study has been used as a standard reference to indicate that these species could purify the air, without taking into account a key issue: the conditions under which these measurements had been carried out. Because it was an experiment carried out by NASA, the tests had been carried out in confined spaces that simulated the conditions of space stations.

The importance of space

At the end of 2019, the magazine Nature published a new study which greatly qualifies the results obtained by NASA 30 years earlier. Its authors state that “potted plants have demonstrated their ability to remove volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the air, in small, sealed rooms for many hours or days.” So yes, they are capable of removing these compounds, but the quantities in which they can do so are quite small.

They conclude with a real cold shower for those who thought that by putting a couple of sansevierias in their room they would breathe pure air forever, as confirmed by the research after reviewing 12 studies and almost 200 previous experiments, that in a building it would be necessary to place between 10 and 1,000 plants per square meter so that the combined capacity of eliminating these volatile organic compounds (VOC) from the plants was similar to the effect of a gesture as simple as ventilating for an hour.

The famous sanseviera in a corner of a living room. Oscar Wong (Getty Images)

Another point to note in the NASA study is that only 12 species had been observed in it: aglaonema, common ivy, Brazilian trunk, chrysanthemum and the dracaenas Janet Craig, marginata and deremensis, in addition to the five mentioned. However, in 2018 a A team from the University of Washington genetically modified a pothosone of the most common and easy-to-care-for plants, to get it to eliminate two specific compounds (chloroform and benzene) at a much higher speed than other species. Specifically, in three days compared to 11.

The plant was injected with a protein called cytochrome P450 2E1, which is found in the liver of humans and is capable of transforming benzene and chloroform. To test whether the experiment worked, after two years, the plants were placed in glass tubes to which they added benzene and chloroform. Compared to unmodified plants, the concentration of chloroform was reduced by 82% in three days and that of benzene by 75% in eight days, according to data provided by the university.

So it is true that some plants can remove certain chemical compounds from the air. But for them to do so in any significant quantity, for the moment, they need to have been genetically modified.