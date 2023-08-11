Friday, August 11, 2023
Are there injuries in Colombia? The reality before the quarterfinal game in the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia women’s team in Melbourne.

This is what is known about the Selection.

The Colombia selection Prepare for the quarterfinal duel of the Women’s World Cup 2023 against England with your entire payroll available.

That is the first great certainty. There are no payroll losses beyond speculation that arose after the team’s last practice at sydneywith a view to this Saturday’s meeting (5:00 am Colombian time).
(Colombia vs. England: they denounce possible resale of tickets at exaggerated prices)

what is known

​Although there was comment about possible physical problems of Mayra Ramirez and Diana Ospina, FUTBOLRED was able to confirm that both finished training without any problem and that they are available to the coach Nelson Abbey.

In fact, in the minutes of practice that could be seen, both participated actively in the warm-up, did not dodge any of the exercises and did not express concern about their physical condition to the physical trainer or the medical staff.

Mayra’s case, specifically, goes through a blow that in fact is not new but dragged on from the game against Germany, which ended in a 2-1 victory.

Colombia vs. Jamaica

Colombia vs. Jamaica. In action, Mayra Ramírez (9).

At that time, as coach Nelson Abadía explained, he underwent an MRI that yielded favorable results and in fact allowed him to play subsequent matches against Morocco (0-1) and Jamaica (1-0).

The striker sports a band on her right leg, but has had it since June 30. It is not, apparently, a reason for concern.

Thus, the team is ready and highly motivated for the most important game it has played in its history in the World Cup.

Jenny Gamez
Special envoy of EL TIEMPO AND FUTBOLRED
@lennygameza

