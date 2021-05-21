Juan asks: Hello Daniel. I consult you regarding the frost tolerance in the initial stages of the different varieties of barley. Is there different behavior between them? Last year frosts were a problem in this area. Greetings.

Response from Daniel Miralles: Hello John. As you indicate there are differences between varieties of barley. Varieties such as Danielle, Jennifer, Montoya and Andreia have a greater susceptibility to frost in grass compared to other varieties such as Yanara or Traveler. Either way this will depend on the intensity and duration of the frost. As long as there is no plant death in general, the crop will recover.

It is important that if there was a frost there is a good supply of nitrogen (and nutrients in general) so that the crop can recover after a possible frost. Of course, water availability is key, drier soils have a greater negative impact in the presence of a frost.

