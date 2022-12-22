Of Joseph Pope

I am 28 years old and have had type 1 diabetes since I was 15. I practice insulin therapy with pens and a Flash sensor for blood sugar control. My compensation has some ups and downs. Many people have recommended insulin pump therapy to me, but I have never found the courage to change things. I recently heard that data has been published on an almost fully automated system. What do you recommend?

He answers Joseph PopeDiabetologist, Catanese Medicine Center

Currently undoubtedly the best therapy to manage glycemic control in type 1 diabetes is to use an insulin pump coupled to a blood glucose sensor. The former have been developed in recent years artificial pancreases, now within everyone’s reach; the technology of these systems has become mature, to the point that today they can be prescribed without difficulty in many types of patients. These tools are truly revolutionizing insulin therapy, because allow you to reach previously unimaginable glycemic targetswithout increasing the hypoglycaemic risk which for a long time represented a barrier to more aggressive therapies. These tools are called closed-loop hybrid systems, as significant interaction with the physician and patient is still required. The doctor must find those miscellaneous settings device which most allow a stable blood sugar with achievement of objectives e without increasing the risk of hypoglycemia; the patient, on the other hand, must know how to manage his pump especially at mealtimes. See also 10 foods that lower cholesterol too high

Already in the old models the so-called was inserted bolus calculator, which allowed the user to find the most correct insulin dosage to administer with meals. For this operation required the so-called carbohydrate countis not always easy to do, especially when meals are eaten away from home and it is not possible to weigh raw foods. Data have recently been published relating to studies on an artificial pancreas system which is closest to the so-called Full Closed Loop, i.e. a totally automatic product that requires very few interactions with the doctor and the patient. Preliminary studies would show that this system produces excellent results compared to a standard of care, improving glycemic compensation without increasing the risk of hypoglycemia. Probably this technology will not be superior to insulin pumps already on the market equipped with automationHowever, it could truly represent a revolution in terms of simplicity, given that it does not require the patient to make complex calculations (especially when managing meals) and the only parameter to initially set is body weight. See also Summer, from sleep disturbances to irritability, the pediatrician: "It's the re-entry syndrome of the little ones"

Enough then report meal time (breakfast, lunch, dinner) and if it is consumed quantitatively on a regular basis or, conversely, to a lesser or greater extent than usual. If this system passes the stringent approval standards of the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, it can be used by a large audience of individuals with type 1 diabetes. The gain in quality of life and weight reduction of managing a disease that constantly requires the patient to make decisions are invaluable. Such technology not yet on the market, hence the advice I can give you of try some type of insulin pump that is already usable and that your diabetologist will select according to your needs and expectations.