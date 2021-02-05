Many no longer respond to reports of a flu epidemic, especially against the backdrop of the coronavirus. However, some scientists are concerned about the situation and are already predicting a more serious situation with this disease next year.

So, in Science published an article in which experts in predicting influenza noted the possibility of a sharp increase in the disease in the next season.

Foreign experts note that measures to combat COVID-19 have significantly reduced the spread of influenza and other respiratory viruses. WHO also notes, based on a global observation for December 2020, that influenza activity in the Northern Hemisphere is at an “off-season level,” as it happens in summer.

Experts believe that active vaccination, as well as sanitary measures, such as maintaining social distance, washing hands, using masks, and travel restrictions, led to such indicators.

But, according to the virologist Trevor Bedford from the University of Washington in Seattle and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, this abnormal low incidence rate this season could result in natural immunity being compromised. Fewer infections risk leading to an increase in the susceptible population for a larger outbreak, Science notes.

Bedford’s team analyzed the genomes of influenza viruses to identify new strains that the vaccine would need to protect against next year. Only 127 sequences were collected this season, the scientist notes, compared with 12,218 sequences in the same period a year earlier.

Russian doctors are not so pessimistic. “People were no less completely sick with the flu this season, the percentage of sick people dropped slightly, so the statistics are not much less – this time. Secondly, a stronger influenza epidemic does not threaten us against the background of the fact that we have a standard influenza vaccine containing the main strains and pieces of the main mutations of the influenza virus, ”says immunologist Anna Shulyaeva…

And if suddenly there are some changes, specialists will have time to correct the situation, the specialist says. “If something drastically changes in the situation with influenza and some new mutation of the same flu comes – all this is instantly monitored and the methods of treatment and prevention, in particular vaccination, also change immediately,” the immunologist emphasizes.

