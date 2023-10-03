The signing of Carlos Salcedo for Cruz Azul left many doubts inside and outside the club. Beyond his sporting level, which has been in free fall for some time, the former Mexico national team is usually a very undisciplined guy, remembering that he forced his departure from Tigres to sign with Toronto, then forced his departure from the Canadian team to sign with Juárez and has done the same with the team from the northern border of Mexico to reach the machine.
As if that were not enough, Carlos enjoys the nightlife, he is not someone one hundred percent focused on his career, even since he was younger. Despite this, the machine’s management opted for his arrival as a sign of trust in Ricardo Ferretti who requested his signing. The reality is that today ‘Tuca’ is no longer within the club and the center-back stayed in the team, but far from adding, his presence every day remains on and off the field of play.
Now León Lecanda announces that the board has Salcedo as the first possible weight loss for the winter. The player has already been involved in off-field issues, in addition, on the field he is not even close to being a footballer who contributes to the team’s interests and if that were not enough, the locker room is not happy with his ways, at least not those who are his friends. To this we must add that he is the highest paid on the staff. In short, there are no real conditions to bet on his continuity.
