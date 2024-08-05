One of the most anticipated days for workers, besides weekends, are holidays, since that is when they can take a break from their routine activities and even more so if it falls on a Saturday or Sunday. August began five days ago and many are already wondering If there will be any holidays to enjoy during this month in the United States.

And to the regret of many, according to the official US government website, There will be no holidays during the month of Augustso the workers’ break will have to continue waiting. The next one just arrives on the first Monday of September, and it is the well-known Labor Day..

In this case, the calendar indicates that This holiday will be celebrated on Monday, September 2.which will create an extended weekend on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, and will be three days of accumulated rest for many workers who are eagerly awaiting them.

After Labor Day, we will have to wait until October to celebrate Columbus Day, which will be the second Monday of the month. -in this case it marks 14 on the calendar- and in November two different ones will be celebrated: Veterans Day on Monday the 11th and Thanksgiving Day on Thursday the 28th.

The last holiday was celebrated on July 4th for Independence Day Photo:iStock Share

How many holidays are left in the United States during 2024?

Since the United States government recognizes a total of 12 holidays during a calendar year, There are five holidays left in 2024, including Labor Day which will be celebrated on Monday, September 2. Most of the holidays have already passed, including one of the most important: Independence Day.

Anyway, without a doubt The most anticipated ones are still to come: Christmas, December 25, 2024, and New Year’s Dayalthough this will actually be celebrated on January 1, 2025, it will begin during the last hours of 2024 at the typical New Year’s Eve dinner that families have.

According to a report by World of Statistics, The United States is among the countries with the fewest holidays during the yearIn that list, the first place is occupied by Nepal with 35 and the last by Mexico with 8.