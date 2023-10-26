Of Massimo Mapelli

I have suffered from heart failure for years, with a heart that pumps poorly. I take 12 pills a day and I’m quite well now, but I know it’s a disease that can progress. I read that some researchers have discovered a Chinese herb that can cure heart failure, right?

He replies Massimo MapelliDepartment of Critical and Rehabilitative Cardiology, Monzino Cardiology Center, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

You are probably referring to the study presented at the international congress of European Society of Cardiology, which took place in Amsterdam at the end of August. Here, Professor Xinli Li (Nanjing Medical University) released the data from a study (Quest) which enrolled more than 3 thousand patients with heart failure with reduced systolic function. Subjects who, just like her, had a deficit in the functioning of the pump which guarantees the flow of blood to the tissues. a field in which cardiology has made great strides in the last ten years, coming to associate a series of therapies capable of reducing mortality by up to 65% of cases.

Traditional Chinese herbs Nonetheless, many patients still have poor prognoses, so Doctors are constantly looking for new effective treatments. In this case the researchers used an extract obtained from 11 types of traditional Chinese herbs called Qiliqiangxin, which has been scientifically proven to reduce mortality from cardiovascular causes and hospitalizations for heart failure in patients who have taken it for approximately 18 months. The news is promising, but caution is needed. These results will in fact need to be verified in other studies, also conducted on Caucasian populations (the study took place in 133 Chinese hospitals) and aimed at analyzing side effects of herbs in the long term. I strongly advise you against running online to buy the 11 herbs to make a mix: the effects could be deleterious.

A global perspective Given this, from the point of view of medical knowledge, This is a revolutionary step because it offers us a global perspective towards the treatment of heart disease and puts it in the right light – that of a well scientifically conducted study – treatment devices often the victim of prejudice, such as traditional Chinese medicine. Similar experiences, in the world of heart failure, are recorded with other so-called alternative practices, such as yoga, which has been shown to serve as a useful non-pharmacological therapy in this context. In the world of heart failure, it is now fashionable to talk about treatment pillars to indicate the most effective therapies. The Quest trial reminds us how pillars also abound on the Great Wall of Chinaas well as in the squares of our cities.