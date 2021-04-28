Testing of an accelerator at the European Laboratory for Particle Physics in Geneva in 1997.

It would be more appropriate to speak of extensions of the standard model than of alternatives. If we talk about alternatives, we mean that we believe that the standard model is wrong, but it is not. The standard model of particle physics is both very successful and clearly incomplete. It has been able to make very precise predictions about the behavior of fundamental particles, but it fails to answer some of the most profound questions about the universe.

What the Standard Model tells us is that the entire universe is made up of a few basic building blocks which are the fundamental particles that are governed by four fundamental forces. However, the standard model only allows us to describe three of these forces, which is already a limitation. But at the same time it works because it makes it possible to explain very well what we observe and most of the experimental results.

The standard model is a theory developed in the early 1970s and has been refined in subsequent years to establish itself today as a well-tested physical theory. Not only does he make many correct predictions, he has also led us to new discoveries. For example, in 2012, we found the Higgs boson, the last piece of the puzzle predicted by the model.

One problem with the model is that it only includes three of the four fundamental forces: electromagnetic, weak nuclear, and strong nuclear. It does not include gravity, which is the one we know the most because it affects us to a greater extent in everyday life. But it is very difficult to fit it comfortably into the standard model. This is so because the quantum theory that describes the microscopic world, that is, elementary particles, and the general theory of relativity that we use to describe the macroscopic world, that is, the real world, are very difficult to fit into a single frame in a mathematically compatible manner. Although in reality when we analyze particle physics on the smallest scale the effect of gravity is so weak that it is negligible. This is why the standard model works so well despite not including gravity.

One of the most important questions to which the Standard Model does not provide a satisfactory answer at the moment is neutrino physics.

One of the most important questions to which the Standard Model does not provide a satisfactory answer at the moment is neutrino physics. According to the standard model, neutrinos are massless particles. But it’s not like that. Thanks to experiments we know that they have mass and that it is very small. So we need an extension of the model that explains how its mass originates.

We have also discovered in astrophysical and cosmological observations the problem of dark matter. Thanks to these observations we know that the standard model only explains about 5% of the total content of the universe in terms of energy and matter. But observations tell us that 27% must be made up of dark matter that interacts gravitationally with the rest of the matter and cannot be seen. The standard model has not supplied any particles that could be a good candidate for dark matter. But this is only partly true because, by their characteristics, neutrinos make up a tiny part of dark matter. But to explain it all we need a new particle.

There are other limitations of the model although they may simply be due to something that we do not fully understand. One of them is matter-antimatter symmetry. The universe is basically made of matter. However, you might think that at the beginning, when it was formed, matter and antimatter should have been produced in almost equal amounts. Although this is not what we observe because antimatter is very, very little. And the standard model gives us no explanation for the origin of this asymmetry.

And another problem is related to dark energy, or really to answering the question of why the expansion of the universe is accelerating. It’s supposed to be related to dark energy that is supposed to make up about 68% of the cosmos, but about which we know very little. And this is not explained by the standard model either.

These are observational problems. Then there are other features of the standard model that are added ad hoc and that may imply a lack of understanding on our part. There are many proposed extensions, theories, and models that attempt to address one or more of those problems. In my case, as I work in physics of neutrinos and dark matter, what I usually study are extensions of the standard model that explain the mass of the neutrino, for this we generally need to introduce new particles that are not in the model. Sometimes these new particles also have the characteristics to be good candidates for dark matter and thus allow us to solve two of the limitations of the standard model at the same time.

Valentina De Romeri She is a doctor in Particle Physics and Astrophysics and a researcher at the Institute of Corpuscular Physics (CSIC-Universitat de València).

Question sent via email by Maximiliano Aguilera Echevarria

Coordination and writing: Victoria Toro

We respond is a weekly scientific clinic, sponsored by the Dr. Antoni Esteve Foundation and the program L’Oréal-Unesco ‘For Women in Science’, that answers readers’ doubts about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, partners of AMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), those that answer those doubts. Send your questions to [email protected] or on Twitter #nosotrasrespondemos.

