A major U.S. government report on UFOs said there was not enough data for defense and intelligence analysts to determine whether the UFOs spotted by military pilots were advanced technologies from Earth, atmospheric or extraterrestrial, said a major U.S. government report.

The report to Congress and made public, addresses 144 observations of what the government officially refers to as “unidentified weather phenomena” dating back to 2004.

The report was issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in partnership with a working group on unknown weather phenomena led by the Navy.

“It is clear that the phenomenon of UAVs presents an aviation safety problem and may pose a challenge to US national security,” the report said.

The report added that this phenomenon “may lack a single explanation.”

“In a limited number of recorded incidents, it appears that mysterious weather phenomena occur in the form of unusual flight features. These observations may be the result of sensor errors or a misperception of the observer, and require additional rigorous analysis,” the report said.

Earlier in the release of the report, a retired US Navy commander found herself in the center of media attention due to the phenomenon of unidentified flying objects, which she says she does not care about much, although she actually encountered it once during her work.

“I don’t consider myself a revealer… I don’t classify myself as a UFO enthusiast,” said Lieutenant Commander Alex Detrick, a former fighter pilot.

During a periodic training mission with the USS Nimitz off the coast of Southern California in November 2004, another warship asked Dietrich and then-co-pilot David Friver to investigate radar communications in the area that were inexplicably going.

Detrick recounted how they first noticed an unusual “wave motion” on the ocean’s surface before glimpsing what they described as a smooth, white oval object resembling a large tic tac-tip, flying at high speed over the water.

She added that when Frever tried to “communicate” with the object, it “appeared to be responding in a way we did not recognize” as it had no visible control surfaces or means of propulsion.

According to preliminary details reported by the New York Times, citing senior officials in the US administration who spoke about the report, US intelligence officials did not find any evidence that the unknown atmospheric phenomena observed by Navy pilots in the past years were space ships, although these observations remained unexplained.