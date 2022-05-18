At the hearing, the committee heard from the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, Ronald Moultrie, and Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray, who showed videos showing objects flying very quickly in the air, one of which appears to have been captured last year from a plane.

Unidentified space objects, known as UFOs, have turned from a science fiction joke to an obsession with American national security, as the American newspaper “Washington Post” reported that two years ago, the Pentagon formed a task force on unknown weather phenomena whose mission is to discover, analyze and classify mysterious flying objects that can pose a national security threat, and last year the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report containing 144 sightings of flying objects.

More than half of the reported incidents of these phenomena were detected by multiple sensors, including radars, infrared, weapons detection and monitoring devices, and optical surveillance.

Investigators have not found extraterrestrial links to aircraft or other devices that appear to be flying at mysterious speeds or trajectories, but they have highlighted the need to gather better data on what Democrats and Republicans increasingly view as a national security concern.

Indiana Representative Andre Carson, a Democrat who chairs the Intelligence Committee subcommittee, said the American people deserve their leaders in government and intelligence to seriously assess and respond to any potential national security risks, especially those we don’t fully understand.

Attempts to hide

In response to this, the American academic, Andrew Boyfield, said that the public hearing came after extensive attempts to conceal the matter, which is what happened with the former Pentagon official, Luis Elizondo, where his image was distorted just for speaking publicly about the matter.

Boyfield added to “Sky News Arabia”, that Elizondo was assigned as a former intelligence official in 2008 to work for a Pentagon program investigating reports of “mysterious weather phenomena.” He was attacked simply for calling for more government and resource interest in understanding UFOs.

He noted that everyone was previously afraid to talk about this, but the corridors of politics in Washington, including senior senators, Pentagon officials and even former CIA directors, began to chat about UFOs.

Obama’s confession

And in May 2021, former US President Barack Obama joked during his appearance on the “Late Late Show” program: “When I got to the position, I wondered: Is there a laboratory located somewhere where we keep samples of aliens and a spaceship?” They did a little research. And the answer was no.”

On UFOs, Obama added: “What’s true, and I’m talking seriously here, is that there are footage and recordings of things flying in the sky, things we don’t know exactly what they are. We can’t explain exactly how they moved, we don’t know their trajectory. It’s easy to interpret. So, you know, I think people are still getting really serious about trying to check and figure out what those things are.”

According to CNN, Obama’s acknowledgment of footage and records of objects in the sky is in line with a broader acknowledgment by official arms of the government – after decades of denial – that UFOs, or what Americans call “UFOs”, are real.

The network pointed out that “belief that flying objects are real does not mean believing in the existence of extraterrestrial beings, and that flying objects are just unidentified flying objects, and there is no assumption that they contain any form of life.”