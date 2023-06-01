Home page politics

From: Andrew Apetz

NATO protection troops during the uprisings in Kosovo in May 2023. (Archive photo) © Armend Nimani/AFP

Russia is using the Kosovo conflict to stir up unrest in the EU. There have long been suspicions that Moscow is sending mercenaries to the conflict regions.

Zvecan – The conflict in Kosovo flared up again on Whit Monday (May 29). While attempting to put down an uprising in the small town of Zvecan, angry residents attacked the advancing NATO soldiers. The protection squad withdrew, several soldiers were injured in the attacks, some seriously. A day after the violent uprisings between militant Serbs and the NATO-led security forces KFOR, pictures show the unexpected extent of the violent clash. In addition to soldiers lying on the ground, debris and devastation, several KFOR jeeps can also be seen that have been spray-painted with a “Z”.

KFOR jeeps daubed with “Z” – Russian provocation in Kosovo

The letter “Z” is commonly used by Kremlin supporters to express their support for the war in Ukraine. The Russian occupiers themselves also use the sign and mark the house walls and facades of the occupied cities with it during the Ukraine war.

Given Russia’s support for Serbia, it’s no wonder that this sign also appears in the Kosovo conflict. After the riots, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shared his concerns for the neighboring country on Monday and saw the western military alliance to blame for the renewed escalation: “In the heart of Europe, considerable explosives are brewing, exactly where NATO launched its violent attack in 1999 on Yugoslavia,” Lavrov said: The situation was “alarming”.

For Russia, the tense situation is found ammunition to fire on the West. Marina Vulović, Western Balkans geostrategy expert, explained at the Foundation Science and Politicsthat Russia wants to further destabilize the European Union: “Russia is not the cause of the tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, but it can certainly use them to weaken or distract the EU, because it has to engage on several diplomatic fronts at the same time.”

Kosovo conflict: Wagner group recruited mercenaries in Serbia

It is not the first time that pro-Russian graffiti has appeared on footage from the Balkans. In mid-January, two graffiti glorifying the Wagner mercenary group appeared on the streets of Belgrade. At the same time it was circulating on a Serbian branch of the Russian state broadcaster RussiaToday a TV report promoting weapons training with the notorious private army. Wagner Group recruitment ads in Serbian suddenly appeared on Russian websites and social media groups.

As a result, speculation increased that Putin would secretly use the Wagner group in the Kosovo conflict. And as early as the end of 2022, European news channels reported on the Russian plan to send the Wagner mercenaries to northern Kosovo as troublemakers. The plan is to “create conflicts and crises wherever the West plays a role” in order to destabilize the regions and strengthen Russia’s influence there.

Wagner mercenaries on their way to Kosovo?

Whether the mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, Putin’s cook, are really up to mischief in Kosovo has not yet been proven. Given that the private army is heavily involved in the ongoing battle for the town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, it is questionable whether the mercenaries are fighting on two fronts at once.

However, this could soon change: After Intelligence service information terror alert, which describes itself as “non-state” and “agenda free”, the Wagner group is said to have received the order to invade Kosovo. The news service refers to the Telegram channel of the Russian private army. The information could not be independently verified.

Kosovo conflict: Serbia does not recognize independence

Kosovo, which is now almost exclusively inhabited by Albanians, declared its independence in 2008. Serbia does not recognize the statehood of its former province and demands its return. At the same time, it repeatedly stirs up tensions among the Serb population in Kosovo.

Belgrade reacted to an armed uprising by the Kosovar Albanians in 1999 with expulsions and mass murders of the civilian population. NATO then intervened with bombardments and forced the withdrawal of the Serbian security forces from Kosovo. A decision by the UN Security Council in the same year mandated KFOR to ensure security in Kosovo. (aa/dpa)