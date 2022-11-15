Home page politics

Confidants: US President Joe Biden (center) and CIA Director William Burns (left), here at a meeting in the White House. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Moscow confirms a meeting between Russian and American diplomats. Nuclear weapons, the Ukraine war and a prisoner exchange were said to have been discussed in Ankara.

Munich/Ankara – The German Bundeswehr is changing its strategy because of the Russian threat in the context of the Ukraine war. The transatlantic defense alliance NATO is constantly strengthening its eastern flank between the Baltic States, Poland and the Black Sea. And the Ukrainian defenders are pushing the Russian attackers further and further back after recapturing Cherson in the south and east of the country.

US-Russia Meeting in Turkey: Negotiations on End of War in Ukraine?

Is now the time for Vladimir Putin’s circle in Moscow to negotiate a possible end to the military conflict? Among other things, the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) reports on a secret meeting between William Burns, director of the American foreign intelligence service CIA, and his Russian counterpart Sergey Naryshkin. The meeting took place in the Turkish capital Ankara.

the SZ refers to a report by the Kremlin-affiliated newspaper KommersantPutin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has now confirmed the report to the Russian news agency Tass.

Burns is a close confidant of US President Joe Biden. The 66-year-old was US ambassador in Moscow from 2005 to 2008 and is considered a Russia expert. It acted loudly SZ the first meeting of high-ranking diplomats since the outbreak of war on February 24, which is why the Munich-based daily raises the question of whether the “superpowers have also begun” to “negotiate an end to the war”.

Negotiations on ceasefire in Ukraine? CIA chief and Russia intelligence chief talk

The CIA chief is said to have warned the director of the Russian foreign intelligence agency SWR against the use of nuclear weapons and a so-called dirty bomb. In such a conventional warhead is enriched with radioactive material.

The skyline of Ankara: This is where the CIA boss and the director of the Russian foreign intelligence service SWR are said to have met. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The talks in Ankara are said to have also involved a possible exchange of prisoners between the USA and Russia. Former US soldier Paul Whelan and American professional basketball player Brittney Griner are currently in prison or in a penal colony in Russia on allegations of espionage and alleged possession of drugs (cannabis).

Washington offered Moscow in August to exchange the former military and professional athlete for the Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is imprisoned in the United States.

US-Russia Prisoner Swap? Washington and Moscow are apparently negotiating

The Kremlin was “ready to talk about the issue,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the time. Is there movement in the matter – and also in the negotiations on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine? (pm)