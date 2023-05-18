In the newly released political drama “The Diplomat” on Netflix, an employee asks the husband of the new US ambassador to the UK, Kate Wyler, when the couple’s artwork will arrive in London to decorate the residence official, but his response leaves her stunned.

“Kate is a career civil servant, not a political appointment,” Hal Wyler explains to her. Unlike his predecessor, who achieved the position of ambassador for having contributed two million dollars to the president’s electoral campaignwhat she has is “experience in conflict zones, not works of art”, adds the husband.

The scene, which seems like a simple anecdote, reflects a common trend behind the scenes of power in Washington.

About 30% of US embassies are run not by career diplomats, but by so-called political appointees, who are personal friends of the current president, former officials or, for the most part, wealthy donors to the presidential campaign.

“They are people who helped the president get elected and their prize is to be named ambassador,” Dennis Jett, a reputed career US diplomat who has served as ambassador to Mozambique and Peru, told EFE.

(Also read: Ten things you should know before applying for your visa to the United States for the first time)

It is a form of corruption that we accept because it is part of the game of the system.

Political appointments monopolize the juicy embassies in European capitals such as London, Paris, Rome or Madrid, as well as a good part of those in the Caribbean.

By contrast, most embassies in Central Asia, Africa or Latin America are run by career diplomats, people who spend decades rising through the ranks of the administration to achieve an ambassadorial position.

Biden has so far nominated 175 ambassadors.

Many countries have some ambassadors with no experience in foreign policy, but it is not usual that they are given in exchange for money.

“It is a unique case that of a country that sells the title of ambassador. No country has a system where there is a market. To be an ambassador in London, there is talk of millions of dollars,” says Ambassador Jett, also author of the book ” American Ambassadors”.

Just last week, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, nominated Jack Markell, former governor of Delaware (the state where the president has his private residence), as ambassador to Italy, a position that has been vacant since 2021, after months of rumors that no one had paid the high price of going to Rome.

(You can read: Learn what the United States strategy will be after the end of Title 42)

Biden has so far nominated 175 ambassadors, 38% of whom have been political appointments and the remaining 62% career diplomats, according to data from the American Foreign Service Association.

For now, it is below the figures of its predecessor, Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021), who placed politicians in 44% of embassies; but above the figures of Barack Obama (30%) and George W. Bush (32%).

Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021) placed politicians in 44% of embassies. See also Capitol Hill, Trump in the storm: "Glued to the TV watching the assault"

The only requirement that the Constitution establishes is that the ambassadors nominated by the president go through the approval of the Senate, that he has never rejected an appointment and at most delays the vote to force the president to reconsider his decision.

Beyond that, it does not define eligibility criteria, which has led to all kinds of scandals and anecdotes.

(Also: How to request asylum in the United States after the end of Title 42?)

In 1971, Richard Nixon’s re-election campaign asked Ruth Farkas, the wife of a department store owner, for a $250,000 donation in exchange for naming her ambassador to Costa Rica, but she turned it down, saying it was “too much money for a country like Costa Rica.

After the elections and in exchange for $300,000, Farkas was appointed ambassador to Luxembourg, a position she held for three years with discreet parties and without giving a public opinion on politics, according to the press of the time.

In 1980, Congress approved the Foreign Service Act that imposes professionalism and meritocracy to access the position.

To end these abuses, Congress approved in 1980 the Foreign Service Law that imposes professionalism and meritocracy as requirements to access the position as an ambassador, but it has not prevented many posts from being left in the hands of large donors and from continuing to spark controversy.

The businessman George Tsunis was nominated in 2014 by Obama as ambassador to Norway, but gave up his attempt after the commotion generated by demonstrating a total ignorance of the Nordic country. Tsunis is today Biden’s ambassador to Greece.

The one who did get his ratification the first time was Trump’s ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, a hotel magnate who according to the local press would have donated a million dollars to the special committee that organized the Republican’s inauguration.

“It is a form of corruption that we accept because it is part of the system’s game. Two billion dollars are needed today to mount a presidential campaign. Any maneuver to attract funds, even if it is illegal, is part of the game,” Jett says.

(Keep reading: This is the family reunification plan for Colombians announced by the United States)

Defenders of this system believe that political ambassadors close to the president have greater access to make contacts in the destination country, but the detractors point out that things are easier for them because they are sent to countries without problems in the bilateral relationship.

The protagonist of “The Diplomat”, an experienced diplomat working in the Middle East, must now demonstrate how she performs in the British capital, a city not used to receiving ambassadors who are not from the American “socialite”.

EDUARD RIBAS

EFE