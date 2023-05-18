Saunas, steam baths, and temazcales are part of traditions around the world, from Native Americans to Koreans to Scandinavians.

Companies often tout them with the promise of health benefits such as “detoxification,” heart health, and increased metabolism, along with claims that the heat can simulate an effortless workout. There is some research to suggest that saunas may have some health benefits, but not all claims should be believed, said Earric Lee, a researcher at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland.

Some of the most prominent research focuses on data from men from eastern Finland, as part of an ongoing study on heart disease. Observational studies have found links between regular bathing in a Finnish-style sauna (known for its dry heat) and lower risks of cardiovascular problems and inflammation, although the studies cannot definitively prove causation and focus on a specific portion of the population (middle-aged and older Finnish men).

Still, the findings suggest that saunas can help improve cardiovascular function, said Setor Kunutsor, an associate professor at the University of Leicester in England who has been involved in some of these studies. That may be because short bouts of intense heat beneficially stress our heart and strengthen the cardiovascular system over time, Kunutsor said. (People with heart conditions should consult their doctors about the use of saunas.)

Some spa companies advertise the illusion of a “detox” sauna—the idea that sitting in the heat or steam can leach chemicals from your body. “There’s this image of ‘all the sweat is going to wash these toxins away,’” said Melinda Ring, director of integrative medicine at Northwestern Medicine in Illinois. “It really doesn’t work like that.” It’s not clear that saunas can reduce toxin loads, she said.

Although some sauna companies claim that sweating can boost immunity, there’s no strong evidence that a sauna makes you more resistant to disease, said Daniel Gagnon, a researcher at the Montreal Heart Institute. But saunas do reduce stress in some people, Kunutsor said, which may benefit the immune system.

The idea that saunas can make someone lose weight is false, Lee said. But the best time to use a sauna may be after a workout, she added, since the heat can amplify the cardiovascular benefits of exercise. He said the benefits of sauna use without exercise are unclear.

By: DANI BLUM