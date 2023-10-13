This year the signings in Saudi Arabia and in the MLS altered the ranking of earnings among the most important soccer players in the world.

With eccentric contracts figures like Neymar Jr. achieved economic and material benefits, for example, a staffed mansion, a fleet of luxury cars and access to a private jet, plus bonuses for team victories and social media posts.

This is detailed in a Forbes publication, which also presents the list of the highest paid players during 2023.

To compile the list, the aforementioned media took into account the on-field earnings of the 2023/2024 season, bonuses, image rights, annual sponsorships, licenses, appearances and businesses, depending on each player.

The player who earns the most in 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo is in first place in the ranking, it is estimated that his earnings close to 260 million dollarscounting his payment for moving to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr earlier this year.

The figure also includes financial incentives for commercial agreements, its image rights and sponsorships with brands such as Nike and Jacob & Co.

(Read more: Scandal: Italy national team players accused of betting).

Photo: Jose Sena Goulao. Efe

Messi, the second on the list

With his move to the MLS league, the Argentine star attracted many of his followers to his new club, Inter Miami, causing an increase in the price of tickets and the purchase of team merchandise.

His on-field earnings for this season are $65 million, while all of his off-field contracts They generate profits of 70 million dollars, for a total of 135 million.

The Argentine has scored 37 goals in 49 final games. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez – FR171643 AP

The eight that complete the ranking

Third is Neymar, 31, who with the Al Hilal team has a turnover of 80 million of dollars on the court, while off it he makes around 32 million dollars.

Brands that have sponsorship contracts with the player include Puma, Konami and Red Bull.

Kylian Mbappe, who held the number 1 spot in the rankings during 2022, is in fourth position. The player, who did not renew his contract with PSG, obtained 90 million dollars in the field during this season. On the other hand, his income from other sources totals 20 million dollars.

Karim Benzema, who is part of Ittihad, invoices around 106 million dollars per season, of which 100 are on the field and 6 from external contracts or sponsorships.

The Manchester City figure, Erling Haaland, only 23 years old, He has on-court earnings of 46 million dollars. Likewise, through external contracts it generates a sum of 12 million dollars. Haaland scored 52 goals last season in the Premier League, which in addition to recognition, gave him a record.

(Read more: Shakira and Piqué: they leak the latest ‘signed’ agreement; you can’t believe it).

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salahaccumulates total profits of 53 million dollars, including his salary for playing for the English team and external income.

With one million dollars below Salah, Sadio Mané is with 52, this including his payment to play for Al Nassr and outside contracts.

In ninth place is Kevin de Bruyne, from Manchester City, who makes 35 million dollars on the field and four million off it. Finally, Harry Kane is there, who makes his debut with Bayern Munich, there he earns 26 million of dollars in the field and 10 outside of it.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news