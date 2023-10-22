Was the separation confirmed? Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja continue to be a trend after rumors that the content creator had been unfaithful to the nominee for the Latin Grammy. This after alleged evidence went viral in the last few hours that would prove that Pantoja decided to have an extramarital relationship. However, things seem to have gotten worse now, what happened? Find out in this note.

Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza no longer follow each other on Instagram?

In the last hours, fans of Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza They have commented on the topic of the couple’s alleged separation widely due to two important events: a video that the singer uploaded to social networks where a male hand is seen trying to open her door, which would be the influencer’s hand; and that they stopped following each other on her official Instagram accounts.

Although neither of them decided to talk about this alleged infidelity, rumors of a love breakup grew quickly after it was found that neither of them followed each other on social networks.

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja stopped following each other on social networks in the midst of the infidelity scandal of the last few hours. Photo: Kimberly Loaiza/Instagram

It is important to remember that in the leak of the video that unleashed this whole scandal, you can see the legs of a woman walking into a room. Quickly, the shot of her changes position and begins to point towards the bed, where the YouTuber is supposedly sleeping.