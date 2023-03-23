Of Stefano Parini

Fasting has a positive impact on metabolic parameters and therefore could provide protection, albeit temporary, from cardiovascular disease

I was born in Morocco and have been living in Italy for years. My mother has type 2 diabetes; I’m a little overweight, with some blood sugar just over 100 mg/dl. Could the Ramadan rules create problems for me or make my situation worse?

He answers Stefano Pariniinternist, AUSL Ferrara, Association of Diabetologists (GO TO THE FORUM)

As known, Ramadan is the month dedicated to fasting and prayer for all Muslim faithful; minors, the elderly and the sick are exempt (for example those with diabetes), lactating or pregnant women. From sunrise to sunset the faithful must not drink or eat. But what impact can the fasting of Ramadan have on those who, like you, have the so-called «metabolic syndrome», risk factor for the development of cardiovascular disease and diabetes? A meta-analysis of studies conducted from 1950 to 2022 and recently published in the journal Nutrition, Metabolism & Cardiovascular Diseases.

The collected data showed that HDL cholesterol, triglycerides and blood sugar levels significantly reduced at the end of Ramadan, as well as the measurement of waist circumference and blood pressure decreased, but without differences of sex or ethnicity. We can therefore assume that fasting in the month of Ramadan has a positive impact on metabolic parameters, suggesting some protection, albeit temporary, from cardiovascular disease and diabetes. But we must also consider that Ramadan, as well as a period of fasting, is a time of prayer which in the Islamic world is characterized by important and repeated movements of the body, like a kind of regular exercise. All this confirms that a Mediterranean diet, rich in fibre, seasonal fruit and vegetables, and regular physical activity are the basis of a correct lifestyle.

Obviously these considerations do not apply to those who are diabetic and perhaps take therapy. For these people – moreover not bound by the observance of the precept – it is indicated to maintain a regular balance between nutrition, therapy and physical activitypossibly remodulating and adapting the therapy to this period. As regards your specific situation, since your blood sugar has sometimes been altered (> 100 mg/dl), I advise you to contact your doctor to evaluate any targeted tests. If these highlighted a picture of sugar intolerancea more structured intervention will be appropriate to avoid the occurrence of full-blown diabetes sooner or later.