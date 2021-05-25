Atef Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Still getting a crisis Lack of chips It has a shadow over the global industry, especially electronics, computers and cars, since the beginning of the year until now, which slows the pace of the global economy’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to research conducted by the Susquehanna Financial Group, the average lead time between requests for chips (semiconductors) and their receipt by manufacturers during the month of April increased to 17 weeks, indicating the difficulty of securing the necessary supplies for users, which is the longest waiting period recorded since the start of tracking data. Four years ago.

Essential ingredients

Chips allow electronic devices to capture, process and store data. These components are essential to entire parts of the global industry, and are part of the many tools we use on a daily basis. They are found in electronic devices such as smart phones, computers, video game players and cars, especially their control panels, airplanes, information and telephone networks, and others. They are often very small, with most components ranging in size from 5 to 7 nanometers.

Chips are the thinking mind of cars and electronics

The beginning of the crisis

The chip shortage crisis began when manufacturers of electronic chips faced a sudden increase in demand from manufacturers of computers, tablets and electronic game players during the pandemic, and what was accompanied by the trend of many around the world in work and distance education during the period of home quarantine and the temporary closure of economic activities around the world.

However, the chip market was mainly under pressure from the US-China trade war. And large companies, such as Huawei, last year stockpiled large quantities to reduce the impact of the sanctions.

Tech giants

Several economic sectors were affected by the chip shortage, but the sectors that consumed the most chips were the first to suffer, such as manufacturers of Internet players, computers, phones and tablets, Playstation and Xbox players.

Apple is one of the companies affected by the chip shortage

This crisis prompted major technology companies to cut production and expectations of declining revenues, according to Bloomberg.

After a record second quarter, Apple’s chief financial officer, Luca Maestre, warned that supply restrictions were hindering sales of iPads and Macs, two products that performed particularly well during the shutdowns, and said this could shrink $ 3 billion. , To $ 4 billion in revenue during the third quarter of the fiscal year.

For its part, Samsung, a producer and user of chips, said that revenues and profits in the mobile division, which produces “Galaxy” phones, will decrease this quarter due to a shortage of components and weak demand for main models.

The auto sector collides

But the biggest victim of the chip shortage is the automotive sector, as consulting firm Alex Partners has forecast that the global deficit in semiconductor chips will devour $ 110 billion in carmakers ’revenues this year, up from a previous estimate of $ 61 billion, as it expects the crisis to affect 3.9 production. Million cars.

“The global production of cars will decline by about 2% this year,” Matthias Heck, an analyst at the credit rating agency Moody’s, predicted in a note.

Modern cars and trucks contain dozens of chips, a number that is increasing thanks to the trend towards cars that are supported by technology, or that are built with electric motors, and by 2022, Deloitte estimates that each car contains chips worth approximately $ 600, compared to $ 312 in 2013.

The car contains chips worth approximately $ 600

At a time when production stopped at a Stilantis plant in France, work slowed at sites for General Motors and Ford in the United States, and BMW, Honda and Ford warned of the exacerbation of problems due to the lack of chips.

The crisis of the chipset shortage has pushed car companies to abandon technology and luxury. Nissan has stopped installing navigation systems in thousands of vehicles that it usually contains due to the shortage. Ram company no longer provides 1500 trucks with the standard smart rear mirror that monitors them. Blind spots, “Renault” also stopped installing large digital screens behind the steering wheel in its Arcana SUV to provide the chips.

Global move

Three countries, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, control about 60 percent of the global chip market estimated at 440 billion euros, according to the Boston Consulting Group and the Semiconductor Industry Association. This has pushed the actors to change the status quo, as the European Union aspires to produce 20% of the world’s semiconductors by 2030, equivalent to double its current share of production.

For her part, she devoted United State About $ 50 billion to boost semiconductor production.

At the level of manufacturers, Intel, the largest chip maker in the world, has supported the European Union’s plans, and is already expanding its production of 7-nanometer chips in Europe. It is also studying building a sophisticated semiconductor plant in the region, and plans to spend $ 3.5 billion. To modernize its chip plant in “New Mexico”.

Rising prices

As the fallout from the semiconductor shortage grows, and production from electronics and auto companies declines, it appears that higher commodity prices are looming on the horizon, The Guardian reports.

She said that consumers are facing a rise in commodity prices and a shortage of some products, from televisions, mobile phones and computers, to cars and gaming platforms, with the continued shortage of chips around the world.