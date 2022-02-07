“Here, this is the classic drop that breaks the camel’s back”. Pasqualino Monti, president of the port of Palermo, intervenes on the case of Giovanni Novi, former president of the port of Genoa, who, having emerged innocent from the Multipurpose trial, was denied compensation by the State Attorney’s Office

Genoa – «Here, this is the classic straw that breaks the camel’s back». Pasqualino Monti, president of the port of Palermo, took a pen and paper and wrote a long letter to the 19th century on the case of Giovanni Novi, former president of the port of Genoa, who came out innocent of all 13 counts of the Multipurpose investigation was denied by the State Attorney’s Office the compensation of over 800 thousand euros for legal costs.

For Monti, a “surreal” sentence for the responsibilities that an Authority president must bear, who “by law must be a supermanager”. But once the drop has fallen, a cascade of “shameful and paradoxical inconsistencies” emerges. For example, on pantouflage, the transition of employees from the public to the private sector: if for parliamentarians and ministers – explains Monti – the waiting constraint is reduced to one year, “for the presidents of ADSP their professional mobility is tied to the surreal term three years. But why be surprised: the Authorities are born starting from the concept of administrative and financial autonomy, fundamental in the management of one of the most complex and strategic companies of the State: a purely corporate management, in which the president is in fact the CEO “only to discover, as it was for Novi, that «when he is left alone, that of the president is only an honorary position».

In the Adsp, continues Monti, the contract is of a private nature, “but this does not happen for the president. With the paradox that this figure, loaded with all the responsibilities, earns less and has less protection and coverage than one of its managers “. Until 2016, among other things, the secretary general was an organ of the Authority, with the reform everything was concentrated on the president, «prohibiting him from any form of delegation. And then – says Monti – in the face of unlimited duties and responsibilities of compensation and protections that are increasingly inadequate, it is time to get out of hypocrisy: someone will consider me as a heretic, but 230 thousand euros a year are few with respect to the intensity and difficulties of work and responsibilities, as well as in the comparison of what the CEOs of state-owned companies perceive “, especially considering that” the president pays his own insurance and social security “.

No reimbursement for travel from home to work when off-site, and now no legal protection. «So – concludes Pasqualino Monti – why should I take on the responsibility of dredging a port, building a large infrastructure, signing concessions with what has been described? If the office is honorary – says provocatively the number one of the port of Palermo – it is better not to sign, better to leave the ports as they are and receive the entire remuneration as honorary president, without doing anything like many offices in our country “. Monti would like Assoporti and the maritime cluster to have a parliamentary battle on these issues: “Certainly not for my salary, but because persevering in this direction will result not in saving for the State but in entrusting the ports, to a large group of incapable “.