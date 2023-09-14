Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

The investigations against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann have been closed. Instead, one of the women allegedly affected is said to be in the police’s sights.

Vilnius/Lithuania – After the public prosecutor’s office closed its investigations against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann regarding the allegations made by numerous young women, the police in Lithuania are currently taking action against Shelby Lynn. The 24-year-old published photos of bruises after a Rammstein concert in May and claimed to have been drugged during the concert.

As the Picture Citing a spokesman for the district public prosecutor’s office in Vilnius, an investigation has been underway against the young woman from Ireland for weeks. “The investigation began in July 2023 after receipt of the statement from the Rammstein frontman’s lawyer [Till Lindemann] initiated. In order not to hinder the ongoing investigation, no more detailed information will be disclosed,” the newspaper quoted the spokesman as saying.

Allegations against Till Lindemann: Now the police are investigating Shelby Linn

The focus of the investigation would be an accusation of defamation and therefore the question of whether Shelby Lynn may have made a false statement in May. Lindemann has to Picture-Information in the case personally testified against the woman. However, no charges have been filed so far. In Germany, Till Lindemann’s lawyers had already filed a lawsuit against Shelby Lynn and demanded an injunction. In August, the Hamburg regional court ruled in favor of the 24-year-old from Ireland.

Shelby Lynn is considered one of those allegedly affected and has encouraged other women to speak out. After her negative experience at a Rammstein concert in Lithuania, the 24-year-old not only spoke publicly about her experience, but also made an official witness statement to the Lithuanian police and published photos and videos. According to her story, Till Lindemann reacted angrily to her rejection when he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her during a break in the show. She also didn’t remember later parts of the evening and woke up with bruises despite only consuming two alcoholic drinks. Since then, she has been committed to helping those affected by abuse and most recently gave a speech in Berlin.

Shelby Linn denies that police are also investigating her after Till Lindemann

On Thursday, Shelby Lynn spoke personally about this on her Instagram channel Picture-Article to speak. “This is the first time I’ve heard of it. “Nobody from the police has contacted me, that’s a load of nonsense,” the Irishwoman commented on the newspaper article. In another post she personally says: “I have no idea where this comes from. But I’m definitely not under investigation.”

All investigations against Till Lindemann have now been discontinued. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

In her statement in May, the young woman emphasized that she was not touched by Till Lindemann, but overall felt drugged during the concert. In doing so, she laid the foundation for numerous other statements from female fans who subsequently reported similar negative experiences while attending concerts. Among other things, the German influencer Kayla Shyx also spoke up. Some women who remained anonymous told the SZ and WDR under oath that they had unwanted sexual intercourse with Lindemann. (nz)