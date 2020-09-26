D.he tradition of France requires that during the reign of a president, one dead or one, occasionally two, move into the nation’s hall of fame – programmatically selected by the president or at least confirmed by him.

From 1791 the revolutionaries of 1789 decided who was to be counted among the “great people” of the nation (“grands hommes”) to whom “the grateful fatherland” (“la patrie reconnaissante”) felt obliged. This is what the inscription in the gable above the column entrance of the Panthéon proclaims.

Lyric and gun shots

The new Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, who took office with the second wave of President Emmanuel Macron’s government team, has now expressed her support for two literary celebrities who have been proposed to her for this high national honor – Arthur Rimbaud and Paul Verlaine. Both wrote erratic, highly sensitive poetry in the 19th century and led a turbulent life with an almost fatal friendship when Verlaine fired pistol shots at his companion, who were also homosexual, but only wounded his hand.

The debate on the national dignity of the two poets is now open, and of course it is about the program of the national mortuary temple, which began even before its construction was completed. Because originally the grandiose dome building with its ancient temple facade was designed by King Louis XV. intended as an expiatory church, which he promised the monks of the Sainte-Geneviève monastery in 1744, when he was lying on his death bed in Metz, in extorted confession for his sinfulness, which he had lived out with numerous lovers during and after his marriage.

But the arduous financing of the construction, to which a royal lottery also contributed, delayed its completion to such an extent that it only succeeded in 1790 – the architect Jacques-Germain Soufflot died over it that same year. Of course, the revolutionaries of 1789 no longer thought of an ecclesiastical monument to the monarchy.

In April 1791, it was not the monks of Sainte-Géneviève who moved there, but the grandiose speaker of the Legislative National Assembly: Mirabeau with the pompous rituals of the revolutionary cult. However, when the revolutionaries there in the iron cabinet of Louis XVI during the storming of the Tuileries. found the receipts for the bribes of the great orator, his removal from the republican burial place of their great orator was inevitable and was carried out so thoroughly that his resting place remains unknown to this day.

Marat had to get out

The same happened to his successor Jean-Paul Marat, whom the conservative assassin Charlotte Corday stabbed to death in the water bath and who also reached a tomb in the crypt of the mortuary temple in a spectacular triumphal procession. But when the cautious convention took the general decision that only ten years after the death of a “great” he could be laid in the peace of the national hall of fame, he was honored to be transferred to the nearby Saint-Étienne-du Mont cemetery.

After the revolutionary convulsions in France, Napoleon released the grandiose temple of glory for the Catholic rite, and the last two Bourbon kings Louis XVIII. and Charles X made sure that the inscription on the gable was removed. Saint Genoveva, whose relics had been almost completely destroyed in the turmoil of the revolution, was then able to move there, as originally planned.

Before the Third Republic could use the building again in 1871 for the republican honor of its great dead, something dishonorable must have happened to the coffins of Rousseau and Voltaire – they stood outside for a long time in the open between the pillars of the entrance and their contents of the mortal remains should if it has not been destroyed, have suffered considerable damage.

Because when the contents were checked and photographed in the depths of the crypt, where the wooden coffins of poor Rousseau and that of rich Voltaire are still facing each other in noble marble, the prints turned out to be so gray and fuzzy that the coffins could be seen hurriedly closed again. Its proven contentlessness would have probably brought the Panthéon by half of its visitor numbers – until today.

There is also a ranking of the poets, depending on how long they had to wait to move into the Panthéon after their death – size was also measured by their impeccable commitment to the republic. Victor Hugo was able to find a place there immediately after his death in 1885. His coffin crossed Paris in a triumphal procession, accompanied by hundreds of thousands in deep mourning. If you calculate the “size” of a dead person based on the short waiting time, the current candidates Rimbaud and Verlaine shouldn’t be far off.

But what about the proportion of women who have been found worthy of moving there? It began in 1907 with one almost inadmissible exception – with Sophie Berthelot, the wife of the highly deserving chemist Marcelin Berthelot. Both died on the same day and wanted to be united in death; this grace was granted once to the wife without any merit. The following year was not so generous with the Zola couple, who in 1902 had suffocated from carbon monoxide from a defective wood-burning stove in their Medan country estate – he was allowed to move into the Panthéon in 1908, she lies in gloomy solitude in the rather carelessly plundered grave in the Montmartre cemetery .

But it was not until 1995 that President Mitterand allowed a woman to be accepted there, as well as an immigrant and naturalized French woman: the Polish Maria Sklodowska alias Marie Curie. She, too, was able to find a place there accompanied by her husband Pierre Curie, because both were united in the honor of being equally Nobel Prize laureates for physics and chemistry. In the meantime, the number of French people honored with grave dignity there has risen to 37, including Simone Veil and the resistance fighter Germaine Tillion.

So now, with a considerable delay, the arrival of Rimbaud and Verlaine is up for debate. Does literary rank count, or does a dignified life also count? The Paris journal “Le Figaro” refers to Rimbaud’s mocking remark in his “Illuminations” about the “acropole officielle”, wants her works to be honored more dignified in theaters and school classes and sees both of them exposed to a posthumous disgrace (“camouflet posthumous”) they would lose the dignity of their freedom in the temple of national honor. But the search for the right answer to the “greatness” of the two great poets should not be quite that simple.