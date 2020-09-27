In the Westphalian town of Hamm, fun is over. After a large wedding with more than 300 participants turned the city into a Corona hotspot, the rules for private celebrations there are tightened. You have to be registered and can – if the planned hygiene measures are considered insufficient – be banned.

Many districts in Germany are calling for the Corona crisis summit to set a nationwide upper limit for private celebrations on Tuesday – a so-called “visitor cap” – in order to prevent a nationwide lockdown. So while Germany is trying to prevent an increase in new infections through regional measures, other countries are now completely shutting down for the second time.

FRENCH RAGE

In Marseille, bar and restaurant owners take to the streets. “Sauvez les bars et les restos” (Save the bars and restaurants), it says on their posters. The second largest French city after Paris is particularly hard hit by the anti-corona measures. Bars and restaurants in Marseille and the surrounding area and in the neighboring city of Aix-en-Provence have had to close for at least a week, probably two weeks or more, since Sunday.

Doctors in Marseille treat patients with Covid-19. Photo: Christophe SIMON / AFP

At the weekend, the bars in Marseille are really full again, the city’s residents enjoy the last hours of freedom. The party atmosphere is especially popular around the old port of Marseille. Many express indignation: “We have to pay for the situation because others spent their holidays here.”

Many in Marseille are also convinced that the Paris statistics do not match the local numbers. Benoît Payan, deputy mayor of the city, says: “The finger is pointing to our area again.” The city will be punished. City politicians argue that Marseille did everything possible to fight the virus. 10,000 tests are carried out per day in Marseille, 34 percent more than in Paris. The corona infection rate is only 0.89 percent.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The city has been run by the Greens and the Left since the mayoral elections in July. They see the situation under control and are demanding that the government postpone the closure by ten days. That was refused.

Bernard Marty, President of the Umih Association of the Bouches-du-Rhône department, which represents 7500 restaurants and bars, threatens: “The state will kill us, but we will not die without fighting.” He does not want the restaurants and bars to be closed altogether demands: “The state must carry out controls and only close those who do not respect the health measures.” Marty believes: “Marseille will experience riots.”

SPAIN’S RISK REGION

Health experts consider the measures taken by the regional government of Madrid to contain the drastically rising corona numbers to be inadequate. “They do not have a solid epidemiological foundation, they are irresponsible with regard to public health and will cause suffering and cost lives”, quoted the newspaper “La Vanguardia” on Saturday the epidemiologist and former crisis director of the World Health Organization Daniel López Acuña.

The day before, the conservative regional government of the Spanish capital disregarded the advice of the left-wing central government to seal off almost all of Madrid. Instead, it only ordered existing restrictions on freedom of movement to be extended from 37 to 45 areas. The city government fears that a new lockdown like in the spring could completely bring the economy to its knees.

Passers-by walk past almost deserted tables and chairs in front of restaurants and bars in Benidorm, Spain. Photo: Lars Ter Meulen / dpa

On Saturday, Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa again urged the regional government to follow the advice of the experts. “The The situation in Madrid is complicated and poses a serious risk, ”he warned. “Difficult weeks are ahead of us. This is an epidemiological fight against the virus, not an ideological one, ”emphasized the socialist.

The scientist at the national center for biotechnology, Saúl Ares, hardly leaves a damn near the regional government’s strategy. “In a densely populated city like Madrid, it makes little sense to cordon off individual urban areas that are often only separated by a sidewalk,” he told the newspaper “El País”.

In addition, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within 14 days in Madrid has long been above the mark above which one should have acted with determination. This number is currently 720, in Germany it is around 13 over seven days.

ISRAEL’S EXHAUSTED SOCIETY

At least her studio still remains. “I worked there for a few hours earlier,” says Eva Wahhaba-Steiner on the phone, “that was wonderful”. The 71-year-old lives in Holon, a small town south of Tel Aviv. Before Corona changed the world, she went to the cinema a lot, to exhibitions and to the theater. But currently she is only allowed to move a thousand meters from her own residence.

This is one of the measures the state is taking to curb the spread of the virus. Theaters and galleries are closed, as are most shops.

More than 8,000 Israelis recently tested positive for the virus in a single day. It’s a sad record for the country that was touted for its pandemic management back in the spring. After failing to reduce contagion rates, the government imposed a second lockdown, beginning September 18.

Stricter conditions have been in place since Friday: only those people whose work is considered essential are still allowed to go to their workplace. A tough test for a society that is exhausted and frustrated by the months of cuts in its social life, economic hardships and often erratic governance.

“I feel sad and choked by the lockdown,” says Ayala Levy, a 74-year-old yoga and Hebrew teacher. “It’s not a good feeling that I can’t move as I want. Our freedom has been taken – and that’s just the beginning. “

During the first curfew in the spring, nearly two-thirds of Israelis thought the measures were appropriate. This is shown by surveys by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI), a liberal think tank.

At that time, the government managed to push the number of infections into the marginal range. But the subsequent zigzag course with changing and often difficult to understand rules not only destroyed the first success, but also destroyed a lot of trust.

The economic crisis is also bothering many. According to the survey, 61 percent of Israelis are worried about their financial situation. The economic costs of the second lockdown are “huge”, warned even the state Corona officer Ronni Gamzu, who had unsuccessfully pleaded for less drastic measures.

Some Israelis are at least able to find positive aspects in the exceptional situation. “The lockdown is very good for me,” says Nora Maroni, a 51-year-old teacher for autistic children. “It gives me time to do things that I haven’t been able to do for a long time: I paint my room, renovate, put up new plants and do things that are fun.”

WITHDRAWAL IN AUSTRALIA

The health minister of the Australian state of Victoria, Jenny Mikakos, has resigned after persistent criticism because of the sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

According to authorities, the number of deaths after being infected with the corona virus rose to 782 in Victoria on Saturday – this corresponds to a large part of the total of 870 deaths in the country with 25 million inhabitants. The lockdown ordered weeks ago in Victoria’s capital Melbourne is considered one of the toughest in the world and should not be lifted before the end of October. Around five million people live in the metropolitan region.

The high number of infections in the southeastern state is primarily blamed on mishaps in the accommodation of returnees in quarantine hotels.

According to the media, studies have shown that the majority of the new infections in the second corona wave can be attributed to private security guards in the hostels infected and the virus then spread. (with dpa)