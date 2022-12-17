Fragment of the first-place winning essay in the Octavio Paz 2022 Political Essay contest

The most popular and widespread way in democratic regimes to guarantee the representation of minorities or historically excluded groups in the decision-making process are electoral quotas. For example, at least half of the world’s parliaments have adopted quotas to ensure the inclusion and representation of women (Dahrelup.2021).

Electoral quotas solve two fundamental questions in the decision-making process: who participates in the processes and spaces of representation, since they guarantee the inclusion of minorities and reconfigure the discriminated participation of the actors; how they participate, since this measure of positive discrimination becomes the mechanism that makes this participation possible.

However, there remains a fundamental question to be resolved: the purpose of representation, which must be based on one of the fundamental principles pursued by democracy: “the translation of the public problems of a certain sector into public policies that solve them.” ” (Levitsky. 2018).

The inclusion of a sector in the decision-making process through electoral quotas is not enough to achieve a representation of their interests and with it an improvement in their social or economic conditions. Proof of this is the legislative work of the two ordinary periods of the 65th legislature of the Chamber of Deputies, which is the legislature of parity, the one with the greatest historical presence of indigenous communities and the most representative of sexual diversity.

Once gender parity has been consolidated, the result of the decision-making process has not guaranteed the representation of women. A representative sample of 100 of the 250 deputies that make up the Chamber of Deputies in the current legislature shows that their initiatives are not predominantly oriented to represent the interests or problems of their sector.

Of a total of 13,565 initiatives presented by them, only 837 have a problem inherent to the sector they represent as their target population. What is equivalent to penalties to 6% of their initiatives presented. Of these 837 initiatives, only 55 were approved, likewise it represents only 6% of the percentage of initiatives aimed at solving some problem in this sector.

The same trend is repeated when analyzing the legislative work of the indigenous representatives in the Chamber of Deputies of the current legislature. A sample of 14 deputies who are members of the Commission on Indigenous Affairs shows that only 1.5% of the initiatives they present are linked to native peoples. Of the total of 483 initiatives presented, only 7 of them have the group they represent as their target population and none of these has been approved. As shown in the following graph:

The analysis of the legislative work of the representatives of sexual diversity also shows that electoral quotas are not helping to represent this sector. From a sample of 9 deputies members of the Diversity Commission, he reports that they have presented 1437 initiatives, of which only 20 are linked to some problem in the sector that represent what is equivalent to penalties to 1.5% of their legislative work. And of these 20 initiatives that point to some problem in this sector, none has been approved.

The evidence shows that the electoral quotas do not solve what is the main problem of the political representation formulas, which is the support of elites who decide, but who are far from the interests and problems of their represented (Sonnleitner.2018). .

Electoral quotas are helping to more appropriately reflect the sociocultural diversity of our country, but they are not guaranteeing that said representatives translate the needs of their sectors into laws and later into public policies.

The first step for this is to ensure that political parties have clear diagnoses of the realities and problems of the sectors they will eventually represent. To achieve this, it is necessary to influence the conformation of the agendas of the political parties and their electoral platforms. The electoral body must establish a series of criteria that ensure that party agendas really reflect the needs and problems of minorities.

In addition, this consultation framework can serve as a space for signing commitments and establishing communication channels with the consulted groups. Contributing with this so that the same men and women represented can follow up on their requests and needs with the candidates who join the government institutions.