Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

The AfD is making gains in the state elections – now almost all major parties are targeting migration. Markus Söder is going all out. Albeit rhetorically cautious.

Berlin/Munich – The AfD made strong gains in both Hesse and Bavaria on Sunday (October 8th). The increase in right-wing populists already seems to be influencing the debate on the major issue of migration: Bavaria’s old and probably new head of government Markus Söder (CSU) called for a “reversal” – but the three traffic light parties also indicated new demands. Above all, the FDP, which has once again been badly hit.

AfD wins, Söder calls for reversal: Union calls for new asylum compromise

Söder presented his call for a “reversal of the current asylum policy in Germany” as a key lesson from the state election. On this he agreed with CDU leader Friedrich Merz, explained Söder at his press conference on the post-election day in Munich: “The Germans who want Bavaria a turnaround in migration policy.” The traffic light coalition has so far refused to do this. The AfD must also be fought by solving problems that concern citizens. Söder called for “a German pact for controlled migration” – but that is not news.

The CSU chairman now recalled the 90s and their hard-fought asylum compromise. “We have to find a major German compromise, similar to the 1990s, in order to meaningfully solve the issue of migration and the refugee question. Otherwise, right-wing extremist, nationalist forces will continue to be successful,” he emphasized. In the end this will only divide democracy. The majority of AfD voters belong to the camp of “protest voters”: “The mission is that we change this migration policy in Germany.”

Söder called for an alignment with countries like Denmark and Austria. And specifically border protection, more deportations, changes to citizens’ money, for example. “Yes, in the end you may have to discuss the unthinkable again, whether the only chance is perhaps a change in the law on the constitutional question of the fundamental right to asylum,” added the CSU leader – thereby indicating a profound intervention. Even if it is double-claused: it must be “discussed at least once” whether there is “also a need for discussion,” said Söder.

Markus Söder at his press conference on Monday. © IMAGO/Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON

From Berlin, Merz agreed with the CSU tenor: The traffic light coalition must draw “the right conclusions from this total disaster,” he said. He offered Scholz cooperation at the beginning of September. To date, he has had “no indication” from Scholz “that he intends to accept this offer to talk.” However, Merz emphasized that he would “not agree to any lazy compromise” and would only support paths that had a sufficiently high probability of leading to solutions.

The Greens want to change lanes for refugees, the SPD is focusing on “speed” – what is the FDP doing with migration?

Green Party co-leader Ricarda Lang particularly called for quick decisions in migration policy. “Above all, we need to provide better financial support to the municipalities,” she says in the ARD. The one billion euros promised by the federal government is not enough. At the EU level, progress must be made with the distribution of refugees. Lang also advocated a quick lane change for refugees. “Anyone who arrives here should be able to work from day one,” demanded the Green Party.

The FDP did not rule out a change in political course: the traffic light must “critically reflect on its work,” said party leader Christian Lindner. This applies, among other things, to the containment of migration. Lang had already warned the Liberals of new confrontation in her interview. She would “not recommend that the FDP just do more and more of the same thing again,” said the Green Party leader. There has already been too much conflict in public. The political scientist Jürgen Falter was there on election evening IPPEN.MEDIA New trouble between the Greens, SPD and FDP cannot be ruled out – to the “extreme”.

The SPD urged us to hurry: a “Germany pace” was now necessary when making decisions on the subject of migration, said co-leader Saskia Esken. But the bigger question than the pace could be the measures. It’s about money for the municipalities, about work for refugees, about benefits in kind, about new rules at the EU level – and not for the first time about changes to the basic right to asylum. But Germany’s politicians didn’t deal with all the big issues the day after the state elections.

Work for refugees – or forced work? Hot debates threaten

Free Voters leader Hubert Aiwanger, one of the winners of the Bavarian election evening, spoke out in favor of a “benefit in kind card”. “We need the ability for an asylum seeker to hold a card with which they can only shop in certain stores,” he said. In addition, asylum seekers should in future be available for the labor market after three months at the latest.

With the call for access to the job market for refugees, Aiwanger could find support in the SPD, among others: Esken’s co-boss Lars Klingbeil had already spoken out on Saturday Rhenish Post expressed positively. “This relieves the burden on authorities and municipalities if people can support themselves.” However, a debate about compulsory work like in Austria could also divide the parties.

The situation regarding benefits in kind is complex in detail. They are already the legal norm in shared accommodation – it should be considered whether this principle should not be made the rule in all cases, said Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP). “The payment card is an unbureaucratic way to do this, where no one has to hand out goods or issue tokens.” However, the German Association of Cities sees things a little differently in practice. Managing director Verena Göppert recently warned that a card solution could not be implemented “without additional effort”.

Many asylum applications again – researchers warn parties against hopes of cuts

The migration expert Herbert Brücker warned the parties in the Rhenish Post However, avoid raising too high expectations of possible cuts for asylum seekers. “We know from surveys that people come to us primarily because of legal certainty, the prospect of a fair asylum procedure and respect for human rights,” said the researcher at the Federal Employment Agency’s Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research.

The research group Elections on Sunday analyzed that the AfD in particular was able to benefit from the dissatisfaction with the traffic light parties and the not really convincing performance of the CDU in the federal government. The AfD is only considered to have significant competence when it comes to refugees and asylum.

According to new data from the Federal Office for Migration, more than 250,000 asylum applications were submitted this year up to and including September – and thus already more than in 2022 in total. In September, 29,570 people applied for asylum. The number was at the same level as the previous month. Meanwhile, the city of Ulm does not want to accept any more refugees this week. “There is currently simply not a single free space left in the existing accommodation,” said Ulm’s mayor Gunter Czisch. (fn with material from dpa, AFP and Reuters)