With the arrival of the discounts of Good End 2022many people wonder if the products they really drop prices during the event.

How much will prices drop? The discounts and rebates during the event are really defined by each business, however, it is estimated that this Good End 2022 some businesses offer between 70% and 80% discount, according to Concanaco.

These huge discounts would only apply to some businesses from November 18 to 21, according to Héctor Tejada Shaar, president of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (concanaco).

Why is it believed that the Good End discounts are not real?

There is a belief that the discounts of the Good end they are not really respected, that time is increased before to later reduce them.

This may be based on the fact that some businesses have carried out this type of practice in the past. According to an investigation by academics from El Colegio de México, Raymundo Campos Vázquez and Eduardo Medina Cortina, carried out in 2019it was found that before El Buen Fin, some businesses increased prices by 2.5%.

However, in this 2022some institutions, such as the prophetThey look for discounts to be respected and price reductions to be real.

It is necessary to clarify that these cases were rare, and many of the businesses respected the prices and discounts. Hence the importance of compare prices with other businesses.

Can I trust the Good End discounts?

For this one Good End 2022 you can trust that the price reductions are respected, as there are several tools available.

Prevention is always the best option to acquire a product that is really discounted, and to make purchases where prices are really respected, the first thing you should verify is that the store really belongs to the event Good End 2022.

In addition to this, it is necessary that you make a price comparison between that same product with other stores. Remember, that each business can determine at what price they offer their products, just as you can choose the best offers.

In addition to prevention, in case you believe that a discount is not respected or you have an inconvenience, you should know that all the businesses affiliated with Good End 2022are part of ConciliaExprés.

Remember that the Good end is an event that promotes trade and the generation of offers, and the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (prophet), through ConciliaExprés helps resolve this type of conflict between merchants and consumers.