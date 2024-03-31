For years, the top class sedan was the ultimate goal of DGAs, CEOs and serious car journalists who want to go bankrupt on a W140 or E32. But are the days of these long, chic automobiles behind us?

Of course, we are usually much more inventive and creative than other car publications. Politically more neutral too, always fair and balanced. But sometimes our valuable colleagues also make a sharp observation. That's what today is like Carscoops that asks a pressing question. So good that we're taking it over. Because are the days of the top class sedan in the F-segment behind us?

Of course, we've seen some things happen when it comes to sedans in general. Jan Modaal doesn't want them anymore. Everyone wants to rise above the crowd with a cool, high SUV. No 'normal' brand offers a sedan in the E-segment anymore. The Omegas, Safraenes, 607s, Scorpios and Bluebirds of this world are (long) gone. Even in the D segment there is less and less supply of brands that do not necessarily present themselves as preeeeemijum. The Insignia is no more. The Passat is only available as a Variant.

But then the F segment. The domain of the S-Class, the Siebener, the XJ, the Quattroporte, the LS and sometimes a stray Cadillac. The A8 is also classified in this segment, despite the fact that this is of course not possible due to its FWD basis. Anyway, in this echelon of chic, untouchable, five-meter long battleships, class and style are more important than high legs, right?

Perhaps, but it is not reflected in the sales figures. And also not from the investments that manufacturers seem to be (or are not) making in successors. Cadillac no longer has anything in this segment. The XJ recently disappeared from the market without a successor. The Maserati Quattroporte dates from 2013 and a successor is not ready. Now that is the usual procedure with Italian brands, but still.

The Lexus LS is now available from 2017 and is selling at a slow pace. And the Audi A8 is also approaching the normal end of its model cycle. A successor is not in sight. Actually, only BMW and Mercedes still have fresh offerings in their range. It should be noted that at Mercedes, the S-Class has to tolerate the unsightly EQS next to it.

The reason for this poverty is clear. Developing such a car that has to be good at everything costs a lot of money. But brands such as Audi and Lexus only sell a few thousand top cars per year. That's out of the question. Now the cars are of course also a calling card. Its class and grandeur reflects on the lesser gods in the range. The Ghibli's, the XE's and the GS's. But yes, if you actually don't sell much in those classes, that's it.

The F-segment sedan seems to be going through a dip at the very least. But could it also mean the end of this ultimately luxurious form of burning money? Is there still room for such a beautiful, impressive sloop that costs six figures and will be at an okkazie palace in no time for two apples and an egg with sagging air suspension. Where only the greatest optimists still dreamily ignore the fact that the rain sensor that will break next week will cost as much as their monthly mortgage payment. And this is just one of hundreds overengineered technical feats that are on the verge of destruction.

For the latter folks, it's probably better if the F segment sedan really disappears. But what a shame it would be…

