After the allegations against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, tens of thousands of online petitions are calling for the sold-out concerts in Berlin to be canceled.

Frankfurt – Several women have Allegations of abuse against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann raised. In the meantime, the Berlin public prosecutor’s office is also investigating the front man and his alleged “casting director”. Lindemann’s publishing house has already stopped working together, and Rammstein’s record label Universal has distanced itself. The singer rejects the allegations and hired a law firm.

Tens of thousands are now calling for the cancellation of Rammstein concerts in Berlin in several online petitions. The band is currently on a European tour. Three performances are planned for mid-July in the Berlin Olympic Stadium. Are the concerts now threatening to be cancelled?

Allegations against Lindemann: Petitions call for the cancellation of Rammstein concerts

“No stage for Rammstein” is the title of a petition campaign. “As long as the allegations have not been clarified, the band’s concerts will not be a safe place for girls and women,” wrote the initiator and activist Britta Häfemeier. More than 60,000 signatures have already been received (as of June 22nd).

Till Lindemann, front singer of the German rock band Rammstein, sings in the Commerzbank Arena. The 60-year-old is in the spotlight for abuse allegations. © Boris Roessler/dpa

The “Berlin: Stop the Rammstein concerts” campaign was supported by more than 32,000 people with their signatures (as of June 22nd). “It is unacceptable for us that Till Lindemann should get a platform with the planned concerts,” said the initiators of The Sirens Collective. A “pause in performances” is required until the incidents have been clarified. However, a petition from the initiator Moritz T. is directed against the cancellation of the concerts in Vienna at the end of July. So far, more than 7,000 people have signed (as of June 22nd).

Rammstein concert in Berlin: Berlin Senate does not expect cancellation

The petitions are primarily aimed at Interior Senator Iris Spranger (SPD), Senator for Culture Joe Chialo (CDU), Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) and the managing director of the stadium Timo Rohwedder. Spranger shared that rbb with the fact that it can only intervene in properties that are managed directly by its Senate administration. Therefore, she cannot cancel the concerts in the Olympic Stadium.

The operators of the stadium shared that rbb with the fact that there was no cancellation from the concert organizer. “We are currently also assuming that criminal investigations initiated as a result of reports will not lead to a rejection. In this respect, the contract concluded between the tour organizer and the operator still applies. But there will be no pre- and after-show party.

Rammstein concerts in Berlin: Cancellation without a completed procedure is unlikely

The CDU politician Chialo explained two weeks ago that there were no legally secure means against a ban on the Rammstein concerts. “At this point we must not allow ourselves to be tempted to prejudice anyone,” he said rbb with. The senator takes the women’s allegations seriously.

Activist Häfemeier sees the Berlin Senate as responsible for the cancellation of the concert. Back then, Spranger justified the cancellation of the after-show party with the protection of women. “With this argument, she can also influence the operators of the Olympic Stadium and put pressure on them to cancel the concerts,” said Häfemeier Berlin newspaper. However, lawyer Julius Frenger considers it unlikely that the sold-out concerts will be canceled without a completed procedure, he said rbb. Meanwhile, comedienne made herself Carolin Kebekus strongly for supposed victims and called for a fundraiser. (cheese)