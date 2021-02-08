How the reputation of the churches has been in the wake of recent scandals, the Catholic and Protestant churches can certainly sing a lament about it. Because the scandal of one always affects the other.

This is the case with abuse, for example. The principle is that one church is better off not pointing the finger at the other because three fingers on the same hand point back to them at the same time. Both find it difficult to come to terms with it, the Protestant Church even appears to some afterwards.

So is that the reason – because the churches have to ascribe a loss of prestige and importance to themselves – that the Federal President’s Office recently proclaimed April 18, without much consideration for them, as a day of remembrance for the victims of the corona pandemic?

That would be all the more remarkable given that Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was already President-designate of the Evangelical Church Congress and his State Secretary Stephan Steinlein was a theologian at the Language Convict in East Berlin.

In any case, it made the churches prick up their ears. The reactions range from uncertainty to resentment. It seems as if a quasi-religious event is to be created on a Sunday with a secular act, according to one criticism.

Simply passed over

The fact that the respective pastors, Heinrich Bedford-Strohm for the EKD, the Protestants, and Georg Bätzing for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, are possibly less significant than some of their predecessors – they will have to deal with that for themselves. But the fact that their institutions were bypassed when planning for April 18 is another category. Are you not asked?

The date is difficult for both churches. Firstly because of the First Communion, which takes place these days in April and is still very important for the Catholics as a family festival, as well as the confirmation that takes place for the Protestants. In addition: April 18 is the day on which Martin Luther gave his defense speech in 1521 at the Diet in Worms. After that he was ostracized by Emperor Charles V, was “outlawed”, but was given safe conduct.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

This speech exactly 500 years ago is absolutely part of the founding context of the Protestant Church and is accordingly honored by it. This year even in ecumenical solidarity, which is seen as an outstanding milestone.

Just not necessarily from the constitutional organs of the Federal Republic. The Protestant Federal President, who is married to a Catholic, cannot take part in the ecumenical service in Worms, which is scheduled for 12 noon.

Chancellery feels run over

Participation in the simultaneous commemoration of the Corona victims in Berlin will again not be easy for the representatives of the two large churches. In addition, their place would not be entirely clear; obviously it doesn’t go beyond mere presence. For their part, they already remember the victims in the church services.

The other major constitutional bodies are involved, the President of the Bundestag, the President of the Bundesrat, the Chancellor and the President of the Federal Constitutional Court. The fact that the Chancellery felt run over by the appointment by the Federal President’s Office, as can be heard, plays a rather subordinate role.