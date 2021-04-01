Humans are social by nature thanks to language. This characteristic is what distinguishes us from animals. Children must have a relationship with other children and with the rest of the people who make up their tribe. Mireia Carrera She is a mother and a psychologist and believes that children under 3 years of age do not need to be socialized with peers, although there are exceptions, but that, in principle, they do not require it, since their socializing source is the parents and the closest family members. “They are in an egocentric stage where they are absorbing everything that happens around them and the other children their age are not a priority. Surely if there is an older cousin in the family they will want to socialize with him more than with the children in his class in nursery school ”.

More information

The psychologist Gemma Benito points out that in the relationship with others the child experiences its complexity, which will allow him to tolerate the contradiction that they are a source of satisfaction and at the same time of frustration. Walking towards the acceptance that relationships, like people, are imperfect. “The other establishes a limit, it is no longer just what he wants or needs. The child will have to find his place, when he is with his parents he captures their gaze, but in the group of equals that changes ”. The pandemic, as Benito explains, is putting on the table the need that we all have to socialize as a central aspect to take care of our mental health. “In the case of boys and girls too. They need to share how they are doing, what their concerns are, and also their joys. Children do it through play, but the need is the same ”.

“The children who go to kindergarten will not be better or worse than those who do not go”, Mireia Carrera ensures that children from 0 to 3 years old learn everything they can learn with children their age or older, in daycare or alone in the park. “Institutionalizing children from so young is good for parents who have to work, but from my humble opinion a child up to 3 years old is better with their parents. With her parents, not with a babysitter. When a child goes to the park and meets other children, they learn that there are similar ones, but they still lack empathy, so that, although we strive to believe that with children they learn to share, it is not always true ”. Mireia believes that they only learn that there are rules that parents impose, that we are more conditioned on social norms than on putting ourselves in the shoes of our children. “Do you share your iPhone with the man you just met in the park? Well, our children don’t understand why they should share their toy car ”.

Gemma Benito also believes that children who go to kindergartens do not have to be more sociable “although it will be important that they can relate to peers, but for that there are more possibilities, such as establishing within the child’s routine to go down to the park every day, to the urban garden or do a care wheel with other fathers and mothers. In this way the children spend quality time together, and there is one or two adults in their care who take turns. Likewise, I consider it interesting that childhood can inhabit the public spaces of our cities, making them more diverse ”.

Carlota Hernández and Ana Palencia Two teachers in trouble and they also shy away from the belief that nursery school children are friendlier: “The most social boys and girls are the ones who socialize. There are many ways to do it beyond going to a nursery school and perhaps more recommended if you can be accompanied and accompanied by your mother, father or caregiver. For example: parenting groups, public libraries, parks, cultural centers, organized activities. In fact, the question is not to take him or not to a school, but in what way we allow that socialization. For example, stop to observe the child and let him do it. Observe how they relate to another child who is younger, older or their age. Sometimes, as adults, we force unnecessary things: give him a hug, share your toy, stay away because it is very small and if we let it do it (watching, obviously) we would be speechless ”.

The teachers believe that parks can be a good place like many others, there are better and worse parks, more or less diverse, closer or further from home. For example, those close to them can promote more stable relationships over time with other girls and boys in the neighborhood, but we must remember that there are many other options like the ones we have mentioned above. “The really important thing is not to take them or not to a park, but to make sure that they have an active life, in maximum contact with nature and as far as possible, away from the screens, especially in the 0-3 stage”.

The psychologist Gema Benito selects stories that address sociability in childhood.

You can follow De mamas & de papas in Facebook, Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.