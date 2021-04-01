The first half of the fourth and final season of Shingeki no Kyojin It ended. Despite the change of study in charge, which went from Wit Studio to MAPPA, things went very well.

To such an extent that they left a deep impression on fans who enjoy the animated adaptation of the work of Hajime isayama. That is why the fans showed their support for these new episodes on social networks, and even resorting to the cosplay and fan art.

This is how fans celebrate Shingeki no Kyojin

Perhaps in the latter case the story that we share with you now falls, only on a much larger scale. Apparently an urban artist, Cristina, which uses the alias of Tateria, was inspired by the saga.

Through your account at Facebook shared a tribute to the series. There you can see characters like Levi and Mikasa Ackerman, as well as Eren jaeger. All of them with their appearance of the newest season. The result is quite good and worth paying attention to.

Anime: Acoustic concert of Dragon Ball and Shingeki no Kyojin announced in Mexico

That was the section that she painted, which is part of a larger design. This wall is located in San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, Mexico. For his comments, he had the support of Joel santoyo and Christian HM.

The first was in charge of painting both Colossal Titan As the Armored Titan, and the second to Founding Titan, also collaborating with the Battleship. It’s a great group job from these fans of Shingeki no Kyojin.

This mural is located in Nuevo León

It’s a good way to remember these characters, whose adventures, at least in the manga, will end in April. But those who follow the anime still have to wait to enjoy the outcome, which will take place early next year.

The worst of all is that it will be very difficult to avoid spoilers that will appear constantly. They are going to be very difficult times for some, and more if they consult social networks frequently.

At least this mural will remind fans of the good times they had with Shingeki no Kyojin. Especially the great battles that took place throughout the series, and how its characters evolved.

It is undoubtedly one of the great series of our time. Its outcome will surely generate momentum, and it will be a matter of seeing how it will all end. Sad or happy ending? Everything seems to indicate that it will come first, but you never know with Isayama.

Source.



