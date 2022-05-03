With the purchase of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix by the Embracer Group, properties such as Tomb Raider and Deus Ex will pass into the hands of the European conglomerate. However, many are still wondering what will happen to the projects of Marvel. Because this is a business with Disney, the situation is not so simple, so the CEO of Embracer Group has indicated that everything will depend on the mouse company.

As part of the most recent financial presentation, Lars Wingefors, CEO of Embracer Group, noted that the series of Marvel’s Avengers Y Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will continue to prosper As long as Disney gives the go-ahead. This is what he commented on it:

“All the games that have been developed by the studios are included in the transaction. However, multiple approvals from outside companies are required to close this transaction. And potential licensors, as you’ve mentioned, can get into those required approvals.”

In this way, it is clear that the final word regarding the future of these two series rests entirely with Disney. Considering that Marvel’s Avengers Y Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy they were Square Enix projects, the mouse company never spoke clearly about the performance of these two titles.

Considering that there are plans to integrate a new character into Marvel’s Avengers Going forward, Disney is likely to agree to these properties remaining in the hands of Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, even with the purchase of Embracer Group. We can only wait and see what kind of decisions are made by all the companies involved.

On related topics, analyst notes that Square Enix lost $200 million dollars with Marvel’s Avengers Y Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Similarly, Crystal Dynamics will continue to work on Perfect Dark.

Under a new approach, a sequel to Marvel’s Avengers, one that doesn’t try to be a game-as-a-service, would be a welcome change. Similarly, the sequel to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy It is something that many look forward to. It would just be a matter of Embracer Group having the right expectations with these projects.

