Arab soccer continues to grow by leaps and bounds and has stolen spotlights around the world. Most of the clubs have thrown the house out of the window to be able to reinforce themselves with footballers of international stature, cases such as Karim Benzema, Sado Mane, Neymar Jr. and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo, have attracted attention because it is beginning to be a highly competitive league.
The sheikhs want at all costs that their league can be turned to see, and that is why they have worked at forced marches to try to convince the high command of UEFA so that their clubs can also participate in the Champions League.
Are the Arab teams going to play the Champions League 2023-24?
The UEFA long-trousers have met on several occasions with the Arab sheikhs to discuss what could be a reality, however, so far, there is nothing in particular for the 2023-24 tournament and this seems impossible, at least not in the next two years.
The idea of the Saudi soccer managers is that the league champion team can get their ticket to play the European Champions League.
On the other hand, and according to information from the Calcio Finanza portal, the Saudi Arabian Federation continues with the ‘push and pull’ with the UEFA presidents so that in the 2025-26 tournament, the objective can be achieved.
Among the Arab clubs that could participate are Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and the Al Ahliclubs that are historic and one of the most important in the local league.
