TV series, movies and shows have long been Disney, like de Pixar, Marvel studios Y Lucasfilm, can be seen on open television through Aztec TV in Mexico.

However, and according to information that emerged recently, it is possible that everything will go away from the Mexican screens. That according to information from the journalist Gil Barrera. In his weekly column in a well-known newspaper, he unofficially revealed this information.

The loss of Disney content for TV Azteca would be regrettable

Why this situation? Well what Aztec TV He did not renew his contract for this year that is just beginning. This is how popular tapes such as Coconut They will not return to this television network.

The same can be said of the ‘superhero Sundays’, when the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Losing this content, which generated two million viewers, is a very hard blow for the Ajusco television station.

One wonders if this information is true or not. On Saturday, January 1, it was broadcast again Ratatouille from Pixar, but this Sunday nothing is planned related to Disney and its associated companies.

It is up to the air what will happen with the content related to the old 20th Century Fox, What The Simpson. At least for the moment the programming in that sense has not changed, and according to some, it will remain the same until the end of the year.

The information needs to be confirmed by an official source

The big question is if Aztec TV you will achieve content that attracts the audience at the level of what you offer Disney, Pixar, Marvel studios Y Lucasfilm. It is likely that you will have to make new alliances, and of course, resort to original productions.

At least in that sense it has been successful in recent years, although they are generally focused on different audiences. And of course, special events cannot be missed.

Gil Barrera highlights that in recent times, at least with regard to fresh proposals, Aztec TV walk a little ‘no compass’ and even asserted that he is ‘raising pure gravel’.

The fact is that the television station is in the same situation as Netflix when he lost all content from companies associated with Disney. But the advantage of this service is the enormous fortune you invest. Aztec TV You cannot afford such a luxury.

