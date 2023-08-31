Earlier this week, GamesIndustry.biz published an article regarding the drop in stock prices of Devolver and TinyBuild. According to one analyst, this is mainly due to the weakening of publishing agreements within the subscriptions. “The checks from Sony and Microsoft are not as large as they were before,” the analyst said. “And that creates problems if you focus on that side of the market.” Douse, editorial director of Larian-authors of Baldur’s Gate 3-, had her say and, in short, explained that what we should do is simply buy games.

On X, Douse had his thoughts on these types of deals coming from big companies when it comes to indie developers. According to Larian’s managing director, the best way to support publishers and developers is still to buy their games. “I’ve always been understanding of those who need this [tipo di abbonamenti] to make a profit from gaming, but at the same time we’ve all wondered ‘what happens when the money runs out?’. The best way to support developers and publishers what you enjoy is buying their games if you can afford it,” Douse wrote.