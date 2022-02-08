The President of the Emirates Oncology Society, Dr. Hamid Al Shamsi, answers that many studies and research have tried to find a relationship between psychological stress, stress, anxiety and some types of cancer, but there is no clear direct relationship that indicates this. He added that stress and anxiety, and things such as smoking and obesity, and other known factors, can cause cancer, and psychological stress can negatively affect the body’s immune system, which plays a key role in fighting cancer cells.

He added, “Some question whether stress causes breast cancer in particular, and the evidence for this is weak, as a study conducted on more than 100,000 women in the United Kingdom in 2016 showed the lack of consistent evidence confirming the relationship between stress and breast cancer.”



