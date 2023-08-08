Over the past few hours the names of Stefania Pezzopane and Simone Coccia they returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? After announcing the separation a few months ago, it seems that today the couple has decided to get back together: the social shot would leave no doubt.

Stefania Pezzopane and Simone Coccia protagonists on their respective social pages of one snap which is causing the pages of the main gossip newspapers to chat a lot. The two have in fact announced to followers that they are back together, after the news of the separation a few months ago.

These were the words that the two accompanied the shot shared on social media and which portrays them together again, happy and smiling:

When everything seems to end, it’s just a new beginning.

So it seems that the serene seems to have returned between Stefania and Simone; the couple are now more in love and happier than ever.

Needless to say, the news in question has divided the people of the web. While on the one hand there were many people who congratulated Stefania and Simone on their flashback, others put the couple at the center of quite a few controversies. Some, in fact, have accused Stefania Pezzopane and Simone Coccia of wanting to attract media attention only for television interests. In fact, it was rumored that Simone Coccia should have been part of the cast of the edition of theIsland of the Famous.

Despite the controversies in which they have been involved, Stefanie and Simone have preferred to remain silent and not comment on the criticisms that in these hours the many web users are addressing the couple. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the two will reveal further background regarding the decision to get back together again.