Hair Care Tips: Today’s lifestyle and poor eating have an effect on your health as well as your hair. If you lack care for your hair, then your hair starts getting damaged and split. Then why do not you get your hair cut in time or adopt a good hair care routine, but you cannot get rid of split or damaged hair. Your split ends point towards damaged hair. When the hair under your hair splits into two parts, it is considered split ends and split hairs, so today we are going to tell you how to get rid of split ends.

1. Apply rose water and honey hair mask

Honey is rich in many antioxidants and the healing properties found in rose water are very beneficial for your skin as well as your hair. Also, it proves very effective in removing the problem of your split hair. For this, you mix 1 teaspoon of honey and 8 teaspoons of water in 4 teaspoon rose water and apply it on the ends of your hair and leave it for 1 hour. Then wash the hair with a mild shampoo.

2. Avoid using blow dryer on wet hair

When you use any hot appliance or hair dryer on your hair, it causes great harm to your hair. The use of these things soak up all the moisture in your hair, causing it to dry out. This is the reason why your hair starts to break and break. So always allow your hair to dry naturally.

3. Apply almond and avocado oil

Avocados are rich in vitamin E, minerals and phytonutrients, which help to prevent your hair from damaging by locking your hair moisturizer. For this, mix 1 teaspoon of almond oil in half an avocado and make a smooth paste. Then apply this hair mask on your hair and scalp for a while and then wash it with mild shampoo. This damages your damaged hair.

4. Eat the right diet

If you want to keep your hair healthy, then you should include foods rich in vitamins and protein in your diet. In addition, biotin can make your hair healthy and beautiful. Apart from this, you must include fish, dry fruits, avocado, oats and soy in your diet.

5. It is important to moisturize hair

If you are constantly having problems with split ends, then you should use moisturizing shampoo. When you wash more hair, it reduces the natural oil of your hair. In such a situation, to keep your hair moisturizer, use such shampoos which are full of nutrients like coconut oil, shea butter.

Apart from these, you should avoid getting hair treatment done frequently. If you spend most of your time in a salon or a fancy hair spa for treatment, these can be very harmful to your hair because these treatments are full of chemicals that make your hair worse.

