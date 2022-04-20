Insomniac Games is currently working on Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine, but it looks like Sony’s studio has more in the works as well.

According to what has emerged recently, the team is working on a multiplayer project.

The news comes from a job posting on Twitter, which states that Insomniac is looking for a Senior Gameplay Manager to employ on a new title.

Obviously, fans immediately began to speculate on what project it could be and some think that the PlayStation studio could be working on the return of Resistance.

The series stopped at Resistance 3, which did not have the hoped-for success. On PlayStation Vita, instead, Resistance Burning Skies arrived which, as happened with the third chapter, was not too successful.



The fact that this is a “multiplayer project” could be linked to the fact that Sony, especially after the agreement with Bungie, is focusing on titles to be updated over time. However, at the moment we cannot yet confirm that the Insomniac title will be a new Resistance.

