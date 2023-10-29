A social comment written by the former gieffino would leave no doubt: what is happening

Sonia Bruganelli and Antonino Spinalbese they are the most talked about characters in the gossip of recent weeks. The reason? Rumors are becoming increasingly insistent that between the former commentator and the former competitor of Big Brother VIP there is a flirtation going on. And over the last few hours, a social comment that appeared on the page of Paolo Bonolis’ ex-wife would leave no doubt. Let’s find out together what’s happening in detail.

Are Sonia Bruganelli and Antonino Spinalbese a couple? Although the two have remained silent and have not yet spoken out about the rumors that are circulating about them, the news of an alleged encounter is becoming more and more insistent. Over the last few hours, a comment left by Antonino Spinalbese on theex-wife of Paolo Bonolis fueled the gossip even more.

A few hours ago Sonia Bruganelli shared a shot of herself in the mirror on her Instagram page. Under the image in question, Paolo Bonolis’ ex-wife added a short caption. These were her words:

Sermons always come from the dirtiest pulpits… cit

The shot shared by the former commentator of Big Brother VIP became the protagonist and triggered a series of reactions and comments from her many followers. Among the many words written, the comment by has certainly not gone unnoticed Antonino Spinalbese who left these words under Bruganelli’s post:

My girlfriend.

Needless to say, the words of Belen Rodriguez’s ex-partner sparked the gossip. Many are convinced that between the two former protagonists of the Big Brother VIP there is a flirt ongoing but, at the moment, Sonia Bruganelli and Antonino Spinalbese remain silent and do not comment on what has been circulating about them in recent weeks.