Well, that is the question that will be examined. TNO and Sono Motors will investigate whether cars that run on solar energy have potential.

Then of course we immediately think of Lightyear. The Dutch car manufacturer that wanted to market a vehicle that was electric and charged with solar energy. Unfortunately, the toko fell over, because there was not enough money. The production of such a car costs something. Now TNO and Sono Motors will investigate whether these types of cars have potential. Too bad for Lightyear, maybe they should have waited a while for such an investigation.

Solar powered cars

It is of course an ideal scenario: you no longer have to hang your electric car on a pole, but it is charged by the sun. But how realistic is that?

TNO is going through a 3-year pilot called SolarMoves do research on this. The pilot is being carried out on behalf of the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE) of the European Commission. The European Union (EU) is going all out with regard to the reduction of harmful substances and cars have to believe it too. Alternatives must therefore be thoroughly investigated.

There must be an emission-free mobility system within ten years. The question is whether that will be saved, because we are still quite dependent on fossil fuels. But hey, you can always have ambitions.

Emission-free mobility system

To achieve this, of course, many charging stations and investments are required. Electric cars are the holy grail in all EU plans. But electricity still has to be generated and that is not always done in a green way. Also, if everyone starts driving electrically, that will generate a lot of demand. The key question is whether the network can handle that and whether there is sufficient supply. Solar-powered vehicles can help with that. Earlier research showed that solar panels on electric cars can ensure that they need to be charged about 25 percent less on an annual basis.

In seven years’ time, electric cars with solar panels could account for about 10 percent of the entire market. During the pilot, models will be combined and verified through monitoring and road testing. This should result in improved technology and more insight into what the infrastructure should look like.

If you read this like this, a restart of Lightyear doesn’t seem that crazy at all. The future must determine whether this is the case.

