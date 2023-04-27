Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Split

Shortly before the start of the summer season, a lack of water is causing problems in many regions of southern Europe. Are there massive restrictions on vacation?

Barcelona – While the lack of snow thwarted the plans of many winter vacationers for long periods, the tourism industry is now worried about summer vacations. The reason: an extreme drought that has lasted for many months, which has even led to restrictions on water consumption in over 200 communities in the region in north-eastern Spain. For this reason, water only comes out of one public shower on the beach in Barcelona; all others were turned off.

Similar, albeit less serious, problems exist in Andalusia and other European holiday paradises. Shortly before the start of the summer season, not only the tourism industry is worried. More and more Southern Europe fans in Germany and elsewhere are asking themselves: Do I have to expect massive restrictions on vacation, such as drained pools and shower bans?

Worst drought in Catalonia since measurements began – what does that mean for holidays?

The concerns are not unjustified: in Catalonia, the reservoirs are only 26 percent full on average. A year ago it was 58 percent. It has been raining extremely little in the region since autumn 2021. Experts speak of the worst drought in Catalonia since records began in 1914. The grievance is largely attributed by researchers to human-caused climate change.

“Because of climate change, we have to expect that droughts will be even more frequent, more intense and longer lasting in the coming decades,” warns Javier Martín Vide, professor of physical geography at the University of Barcelona. Even in the short term, the situation is not rosy. “There is no end in sight to this drought.” On the contrary: Experts expect that a new heat record could be set this year.

Among others, these regions are affected by drought:

Northern Italy, especially on Lake Garda

Catalonia around the metropolis of Barcelona

In southern France and the Rhône region

The situation in Mallorca has recently improved somewhat

Despite the water-saving measures decided at the end of February, the water levels continue to drop rapidly. Among other things, the irrigation of public and private green spaces and the cleaning of streets with drinking water are prohibited. Private pools are regulated. Restrictions on hotel facilities have also been considered. However, plans to ban the filling of hotel pools and swimming pools have recently been scrapped despite an expected record number of visitors. Visitors should still feel the problem – for example in hotels that are already reducing the water pressure with energy-saving shower heads.

still responsible for vacation? Northern Italy and parts of France also suffer from water shortages

In Italy, people are particularly worried in the north; especially around Lake Garda, popular with tourists, which currently resembles a dry lunar landscape in some places. The Po, Italy’s largest river, also suffers from extremely low water levels. Likewise in many areas of France, where a fatal drought is expected in the summer.

Reason enough for the tourism industry to sound the alarm; but she worries more about the lack of business. Such a “drought campaign” could lead to massive image damage and a decline in visitor numbers in the region, according to the criticism. However, guests and employees are encouraged to save water. Some places can only be visited with reservations.

Curse and blessing? New holiday attractions due to the drought – authorities are taking action

If restrictions for travelers cannot be ruled out, they will also be presented with rare sights. Because: The drought meanwhile even creates new attractions that attract tourists. The authorities of Catalonia had to restrict access to the Sau reservoir north of Barcelona last summer: the rush of people who wanted to see the otherwise submerged church of Sant Romá from the 11th century had become too great.

Usually covered by water: a church and the remains of an old village in the Sau reservoir in Spain. © Emilio Morenatti/AP/dpa/Archive

A sight that is reminiscent of the images from the hot summer of 2022, when the lack of rain in Parts of the actual sunken villages of the Edersee were uncovered. At the beginning of the year, to the delight of many, the island of San Biagio on Lake Garda was suddenly accessible on foot due to the lack of water.

Sustainable travel: is climate change threatening summer vacations?

However, the industry is confident. “Already last year, the drought was worrying and yet the professionals in water activities in particular knew how to adapt,” said François de Canson, chairman of the French tourism association ADN Tourisme, about the south-west of France. France and others are trying anyway Holiday destinations to sustainable tourism. In Mallorca, experts warn of dying beaches, local authorities are trying to reduce the flow of tourists with new rules.

Greece, another popular holiday destination for many Germans, has not been overly affected by drought so far. The water reservoirs that supply the capital Athens, among others, are well filled. However, on some islands in the southern Aegean, drought has always been a problem; some of them are operated with photovoltaic systems that process seawater into drinking water. However, Greek experts also complain about the consequences of climate change: weather phenomena such as heavy rain and extreme heat waves have increased in recent years. (dpa/rku)